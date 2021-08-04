Rangers To Open 2022 Season At Home Against Yankees

Sports Illustrated home
ARLINGTON, Texas — Since the New York Yankees have already visited Globe Life Field this year, Texas Rangers fans won't get a chance to welcome fan-favorite Joey Gallo back to Arlington before the 2021 season concludes. 

Though next year, they'll get to do it on Opening Day.

Major League Baseball announced the 2022 schedule on Wednesday, and the Texas Rangers open the campaign with a four-game series at Globe Life Field against Joey Gallo and the Bronx Bombers.

This will be the 30th time in 51 seasons that the Rangers have opened at home; the sixth time in the last seven years. It will also mark the sixth time the Rangers have played the Yankees on Opening Day, but just the third instance at home. The Yankees lead the Opening Day series 3-2, with the Rangers earning victories at Arlington Stadium in 1978 and 1980.

Texas Rangers 2022 Schedule

The Rangers will play each of their AL West Division foes 19 times. They will also play 20 interleague games (10 home/10 road), facing the five National League East clubs and the Colorado Rockies. It is the first time Texas has played the NL East since 2017. 

In interleague play, the Rangers will host the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals for three games each and have two-game home-and-home series with both Colorado and the Philadelphia Phillies. Texas rounds out its interleague schedule with three-game road series against the Miami Marlins and New York Mets.

Texas will close out their home schedule with a pair of three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and the newly-renamed Cleveland Guardians, from September 20-25.

The Rangers will finish the 2022 regular season with a six-game road trip against the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels, from September 27 through October 2.

Game times for the 2022 schedule will be announced at a later date.

