Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Mason Englert

Mason Englert is a Texas product with a connection to one of the Rangers' former first-round draft picks.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 29: P Mason Englert, Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A)

Statistics for 2022: Englert went 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA in 24 starts. He threw 118 2/3 innings and gave up 87 hits, 51 runs (48 earned), 16 home runs and 31 walks. He struck out 136, allowed a .199 opponent batting average and had a 0.99 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Assigned to High Class-A Hickory on April 8. Promoted to Double-A Frisco on Aug. 31.

Season Summary: Englert had an eventful season at Hickory. Along with the 7-5 record and 3.57 ERA, he threw the first seven innings of a combined no-hitter in mid-August and threw six hitless innings in the next start, which helped accelerated his promotion to Frisco. There, he went 1-1 in three starts and participated in the RoughRiders’ push for their first Texas League title since 2004. Englert maintained his 4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio from Hickory to Frisco.

Path Through the Organization: Englert has a connection to former Texas Rangers first-round pick David Clyde. The Forney, Texas, product broke Clyde’s state record for consecutive innings of scoreless baseball, as Englert threw 55 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The Rangers made Englert a fourth-round pick in 2018 and threw $1 million at him to get him in the organization. Englert had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and didn’t make his professional debut until 2021 with Down East. But he’s moved up the ladder fast.

What’s next: Given his Tommy John history, it seems unlikely the Rangers would send him to winter ball. Instructional league is a possibility. But, more likely, it’s rest and training for 2023, which should see Englert start at Frisco.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

