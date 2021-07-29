Report: Rangers Trade Joey Gallo To Yankees For Four Prospects

The Texas Rangers have pulled the trigger on a trade that will send Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees have agreed to a trade that will send two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo to the Bronx, sources confirm with InsideTheRangers.com.

In addition to Gallo, the Rangers are sending LHP Joely Rodríguez to the Yankees, per YES Network's Jack Curry. In return, the Rangers are reported to be receiving four prospects in return for Gallo and King.

According to multiple reports, the four players the Rangers are receiving in trade are:

SS Josh Smith (Yankees No. 14 prospect on MLB.com)

2B Ezequiel Duran (No. 15)

2B/OF Trevor Hauver (No. 23)

RHP Glen Otto (No. 28)

The trade has not yet been finalized, and multiple reports say the deal may not be officially announced until Thursday. Until the trade becomes official, any names involved are subject to change.

Initially, it was reported the Rangers were going to include LHP John King instead of Rodríguez. In return, the Yankees were originally going to also send their No. 17 prospect OF Everson Pereira and RHP Randy Vasquez to make it a haul of six prospects instead of four.

The four prospects the Rangers are receiving are all trending up in Baseball America's ranking of the Yankees' farm system. Duran and Smith have risen to the No. 6 and No. 8 spots respectively in BA's midseason top 30 in the Yankees organization.

Regarding Joey Gallo, he has done plenty this season to put his value at an all-time high. Clearly, the Rangers decided the return from the Yankees was worth pulling the trigger on a trade. Through 95 games, Gallo has slashed .223/.379/.490/.869 with 25 home runs and 55 RBI.

Gallo's salary this season is $6.2 million. He is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

The Rangers had also tried to sign Gallo to an extension. Sources confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com that the two sides had talked as recently as this past weekend in Houston about a contract extension that would have made him a Ranger past 2022 when his club control is up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported earlier this week that those talks had stalled.

The Padres and Blue Jays were also reported to be in on Gallo, but the Yankees made the final push to up their offer to the Rangers.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook