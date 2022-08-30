Skip to main content
Rangers Pitching Prospect Wins Carolina League Award

Rangers Pitching Prospect Wins Carolina League Award

Texas' second-round pick in 2019 just got back on the mound after missing nearly three years of baseball due to an injury.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas' second-round pick in 2019 just got back on the mound after missing nearly three years of baseball due to an injury.

Ryan Garcia is the latest player to earn a weekly award for the Texas Rangers’ Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks.

Garcia is the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 22-28 after he earned his first professional victory on Sunday against Fredericksburg.

In the game, Garcia threw five scoreless, perfect innings, striking out four.

The Rangers drafted Garcia No. 50 overall out of UCLA in 2019. Garcia threw in three minor-league games, the last for Spokane on July 14 of that year, before being shut down.

Since then, Garcia didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID-19 canceled all of minor-league baseball and didn’t play in 2021 as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers assigned Garcia to Hickory last May, and he remained on the Crawdads injury list until he was activated on Nov. 7.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala

Rangers OF Prospect Impresses in Double-A

The Hickory call-up, just 14 games into his Double-A career, his hitting better than .400 and is coming off a walk-off hit on Sunday.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Major League Baseball Player Association executive director Tony Clark speaks during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

MLBPA Pushes To Unionize Minor League Players

The decision also means that members of Advocacy for Minor Leaguers will leave that group to join the MLBPA staff.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers Hitter Named AL Player of Week

The first baseman is now hitting .300 for the season after a red-hot week for Texas.

By Matthew Postins

The Crawdads put him back on their injury list on April 8, and on May 31 the Rangers organization assigned Garcia to Down East, setting him up for his first action in three years.

Since joining Down East, Garcia has a 2.31 ERA (12 ER/46.2 IP) and 59 strikeouts over 12 starts.

The Wood Ducks are starting their final homestand on Tuesday with Fayetteville through Sept. 4. After the Labor Day holiday, the Wood Ducks play their final series of the season on the road against Delmarva beginning Sept. 6.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers
Rangers Pitching Prospect Wins Carolina League Award

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers Pitching Prospect Wins Carolina League Award

Texas' second-round pick in 2019 just got back on the mound after missing nearly three years of baseball due to an injury.

Ryan Garcia is the latest player to earn a weekly award for the Texas Rangers’ Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks.

Garcia is the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 22-28 after he earned his first professional victory on Sunday against Fredericksburg.

In the game, Garcia threw five scoreless, perfect innings, striking out four.

The Rangers drafted Garcia No. 50 overall out of UCLA in 2019. Garcia threw in three minor-league games, the last for Spokane on July 14 of that year, before being shut down.

Since then, Garcia didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID-19 canceled all of minor-league baseball and didn’t play in 2021 as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers assigned Garcia to Hickory last May, and he remained on the Crawdads injury list until he was activated on Nov. 7.

The Crawdads put him back on their injury list on April 8, and on May 31 the Rangers organization assigned Garcia to Down East, setting him up for his first action in three years.

Since joining Down East, Garcia has a 2.31 ERA (12 ER/46.2 IP) and 59 strikeouts over 12 starts.

The Wood Ducks are starting their final homestand on Tuesday with Fayetteville through Sept. 4. After the Labor Day holiday, the Wood Ducks play their final series of the season on the road against Delmarva beginning Sept. 6.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala
Prospects

Rangers OF Prospect Impresses in Double-A

By Matthew Postins
Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Major League Baseball Player Association executive director Tony Clark speaks during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLBPA Pushes To Unionize Minor League Players

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Hitter Named AL Player of Week

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Former Rangers Pitcher on Trial for Child Sexual Assault

By Matthew Postins
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Adolis García’s Hit Streak By The Numbers

By Matthew Postins
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

By Matthew Postins
Aug 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) follows through for a double against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Outlast Rangers on Sunday

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) throws during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME THREAD: How Tigers Beat Rangers

By Matthew Postins