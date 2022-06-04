Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Ryan Garcia Pitches for First Time Since 2019

The former second-round pick is finally throwing in live games after recovering from Tommy John surgery

Ryan Garcia, who was the Texas Rangers’ second-round pick in 2019, pitched for the first time in three years when he started for the Class A Down East Wood Ducks on Friday.

Garcia threw 2 2/3rd innings, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.

The fact that Garcia had a no-decision was meaningless. The fact that he finally threw in a game had all the meaning in the world for the 24-year -old right-hander.

The Rangers drafted Garcia No. 50 overall out of UCLA in 2019. Garcia threw in three minor-league games, the last for Spokane on July 14, a game in which he threw for two innings, gave up two hits and a run, but also struck out three.

Since then, Garcia didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID-19 canceled all of minor-league baseball and didn’t play in 2021 as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers assigned Garcia to Hickory last May, and he remained on the Crawdads’ injury list until he was activated on Nov. 7.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Continue Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and Seattle at Globe Life Park

By Matthew Postins43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
10-cent-beer-night15jpg
Play

Rangers History Today: '10-Cent Beer Night' in Cleveland

One of the most infamous nights in Rangers, and frankly baseball, history started with a lot of cheap beer (even for 1974)

By Matthew Postins52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Fall To Mariners in Series Opener

Texas allows two runs in the ninth to lose at home

By Art Garcia12 hours ago
12 hours ago

The Crawdads put him back on their injury list on July 8, and on May 31 the Rangers organization assigned Garcia to Down East, setting him up for his first action in three years.

He is not currently listed among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects by MLB.com. 

The list is currently topped by pitchers Jack Leiter and Cole Winn, followed by third baseman Josh Jung, infielder Ezequiel Duran and second baseman Justin Foscue. Two of the Rangers’ top prospects have recently joined the club in catcher Sam Huff and infielder Josh H. Smith.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Continue Series

By Matthew Postins43 minutes ago
10-cent-beer-night15jpg
News

Rangers History Today: '10-Cent Beer Night' in Cleveland

By Matthew Postins52 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Fall To Mariners in Series Opener

By Art Garcia12 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Mariners 4, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff14 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Open Series

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
joe girardi
News

Finished in Philly: Should Rangers Make Play for Joe Girardi?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Albert Abreu (36) throws to the plate during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Deal Albert Abreu to Kansas City

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Wins AL Award

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago