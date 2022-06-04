The former second-round pick is finally throwing in live games after recovering from Tommy John surgery

Ryan Garcia, who was the Texas Rangers’ second-round pick in 2019, pitched for the first time in three years when he started for the Class A Down East Wood Ducks on Friday.

Garcia threw 2 2/3rd innings, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.

The fact that Garcia had a no-decision was meaningless. The fact that he finally threw in a game had all the meaning in the world for the 24-year -old right-hander.

The Rangers drafted Garcia No. 50 overall out of UCLA in 2019. Garcia threw in three minor-league games, the last for Spokane on July 14, a game in which he threw for two innings, gave up two hits and a run, but also struck out three.

Since then, Garcia didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID-19 canceled all of minor-league baseball and didn’t play in 2021 as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers assigned Garcia to Hickory last May, and he remained on the Crawdads’ injury list until he was activated on Nov. 7.

The Crawdads put him back on their injury list on July 8, and on May 31 the Rangers organization assigned Garcia to Down East, setting him up for his first action in three years.

He is not currently listed among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects by MLB.com.

The list is currently topped by pitchers Jack Leiter and Cole Winn, followed by third baseman Josh Jung, infielder Ezequiel Duran and second baseman Justin Foscue. Two of the Rangers’ top prospects have recently joined the club in catcher Sam Huff and infielder Josh H. Smith.

