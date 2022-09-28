Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Seek Second Straight Win

Texas continue a six-game, two-city road trip with the second game of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

The Texas Rangers, coming off a victory to open their six-game road trip, face the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers (66-87) are playing their final nine games of the season — two more in Seattle, three in Los Angeles against the Angels this weekend and then home to Globe Life Field for four games with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees next week.

The Rangers are coming off a 5-0 win over the Mariners on Tuesday night. In the game, rookie Josh Jung had the biggest game of his career to this point — 3-for-4 with two home runs and 5 RBI. Jung had been in an 0-for-20 slump entering the Rangers’ game with Cleveland on Sunday. He has five hits in his last two games.

The Mariners (83-70) are trying to clinch an American League Wild Card berth. Even though the Mariners lost, their magic number to clinch dropped to five after the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox. The Mariners are 3 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the final spot. One thing that the Rangers’ win over the Mariners did ensure was that the Rangers would not have to endure a second straight series watching a team celebrate a postseason berth. The Rangers had to do that on Sunday when the Guardians clinched the AL Central title.

Here is a preview of today game.

Texas Rangers (66-87) at Seattle Mariners (83-70)

Sept. 28, 2022, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash., 8:40 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (12-6, 2.90)

Vs.

SEA: George Kirby (7-4, 3.30)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

The following players will not return this season:

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Mariners — Root Northwest

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – KIRO 710-AM, Root NW SAP Audio

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

2B Dylan Moore

3B Ty France

DH Eugenio Suárez

RF Mitch Haniger

1B Carlos Santana

LF Sam Haggerty

SS J.P. Crawford

C Curt Casali

CF Jarred Kelenic

