GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Seek Second Straight Win
The Texas Rangers, coming off a victory to open their six-game road trip, face the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park.
The Rangers (66-87) are playing their final nine games of the season — two more in Seattle, three in Los Angeles against the Angels this weekend and then home to Globe Life Field for four games with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees next week.
The Rangers are coming off a 5-0 win over the Mariners on Tuesday night. In the game, rookie Josh Jung had the biggest game of his career to this point — 3-for-4 with two home runs and 5 RBI. Jung had been in an 0-for-20 slump entering the Rangers’ game with Cleveland on Sunday. He has five hits in his last two games.
The Mariners (83-70) are trying to clinch an American League Wild Card berth. Even though the Mariners lost, their magic number to clinch dropped to five after the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox. The Mariners are 3 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the final spot. One thing that the Rangers’ win over the Mariners did ensure was that the Rangers would not have to endure a second straight series watching a team celebrate a postseason berth. The Rangers had to do that on Sunday when the Guardians clinched the AL Central title.
Here is a preview of today game.
Texas Rangers (66-87) at Seattle Mariners (83-70)
Sept. 28, 2022, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash., 8:40 p.m. CT
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (12-6, 2.90)
Vs.
SEA: George Kirby (7-4, 3.30)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
None
Rangers Injury List:
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
The following players will not return this season:
OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.
P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.
Josh Jung Powers Rangers Victory
The rookie's career night include three hits, five RBI and two runs scored at Seattle on Tuesday.
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
Rangers Move Two Pitchers to IL
Texas made the moves before the start of their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Mariners — Root Northwest
Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Guardians – KIRO 710-AM, Root NW SAP Audio
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
TBA
-
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
2B Dylan Moore
3B Ty France
DH Eugenio Suárez
RF Mitch Haniger
1B Carlos Santana
LF Sam Haggerty
SS J.P. Crawford
C Curt Casali
CF Jarred Kelenic