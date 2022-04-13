Why The Slow Start For Rangers, Marcus Semien Isn't a Concern Yet

The Texas Rangers are 1-4 to start the season. However, it is far too early to hit the panic button on anything just yet.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Unlike the past two seasons, media is allowed back in the clubhouse to talk to players. During two trying seasons for the Texas Rangers, reporters had to solely rely on formal interviews via Zoom. This year, we have the advantage of getting a more accurate measurement of the pulse of the team.

And unlike 2020 and 2021, this year still feels different. Yes, the team has lost four of its first five games. But when the media made its way into the clubhouse after Tuesday night's 4-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies, panic was the last detectable mood. I even jokingly asked a player, "Are you worried yet?"

"Man, it's been five games," he laughed.

Let's face it. If the Rangers lose four out of five in June or July, this isn't a big deal. It may even go unnoticed by some fans until someone like myself points it out. But because it's the first five games of the season—after the team dropped a record $580.7 million on free agents this winter—performance and results are put under the microscope.

Take Marcus Semien, for example. He's off to a really rough start. He's gone 2-for-22 thus far, which has generated a .091/.130/.136/.267 slash line. Manager Chris Woodward explained Tuesday night that Semien was under the weather and "felt terrible" in the first series of the season in Toronto.

"He's not one to make any excuses," Woodward said. "I don't know if he wants me saying anything about that, but I'll say it because he wasn't 100 percent and I think that had a little bit of a residual effect coming home, with everything happening here."

It was an emotional opening series in Toronto with Rogers Centre hosting fans without limits for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a wild home opener as well, one that ended in controversy. Woodward said Semien was probably pressing a bit on Tuesday night.

But remember, this is the same player who is praised for being one of the hardest workers in the game. Not to mention, he hit 45 home runs last year—a single-season Major League record for second basemen. Semien also won a Gold Glove in his first season at the position and has finished third in American League Most Valuable Player voting in each of the two previous full seasons (2019, 2021).

This is not a player worthy of the panic button after five games—the equivalent of 3.09 percent of the 162-game schedule.

"I'm not worried about him," Woodward said. "I know that he wants success. He signed a big deal here. I just don't want him to put the weight of the world on his shoulders. He's gonna figure it out. He's gonna get himself back right. I think the off day will really help him."

Of the four losses, the largest defeat has been a three-run margin. The Rangers are not getting embarrassed by their opponents. And in their lone victory, the team overcame a five-run deficit to win, 12-6.

The attitude and mentality is different from last year. In addition, younger guys like Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis García have shown some signs of taking the next step in their careers. Lowe is coming through in the clutch as the team's co-leader in RBI while García has walked four times already. Andy Ibáñez, who is getting his first crack at an everyday role, is third on the team with five hits.

Yes, there are still kinks to iron out. The bullpen has been inconsistent, at best. They also registered six scoreless innings in their win on Sunday and kept the team in the game Tuesday, allowing just one run in five innings. And they'll get reinforcements this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels when Garrett Richards is activated from the Injured List.

This is still a young team, and any expectations for this year should be on the conservative side. But with 97 percent of the schedule remaining, it's far too early to panic. This team expects to be more competitive. And remember, a push to the postseason is more likely for 2023 or 2024.

Instead of panicking, try to enjoy this team lay the foundation of what is expected to be the next exciting era of Rangers baseball. But the road there can still be painful.