Skip to main content

‘Stained ‘Stros’: Carlos Beltran Admits Houston World Series Tainted by Cheating

"Yeah, there is (a stain),” Beltran said in an interview with his new employer, the YES Network, adding, “What we did …''

Former Houston Astros star Carlos Beltran is admiring that his team’s infamous sign-stealing scandal creates a “stain” on the team’s 2017 World Series title.

"Yeah, there is (a stain),” Beltran said in an interview with his new YES Network employer, adding, “What we did …we all have taken responsibility, and at some point we all have shown remorse about what we did."

Added Beltran: "We did cross the line. We all did what we did. Looking back today, we were wrong.''

Beltran, in his first extensive comments on issue, concedes that the Astros' championship is now tainted by the scandal. At the same time, Beltran adds that the Astros organization failed to properly relay and enforce a league memo from September 2017 in which Commissioner Rob Manfred warned teams against using cameras and other technologies to gain an unfair advantage.

“A lot of people always ask me why you didn't stop it,” he said. “And my answer is, ‘I didn't stop it the same way no one stopped it. This is working for us. Why you gonna stop something that is working for you?’

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Corey Seager
Play

Rangers at Padres Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Moves

The Texas Rangers host the San Diego Padres on Monday, trotting out their potential Opening Day roster.

By Chris Halicke3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Seattle's Top Prospect Earns Opening Day Roster Spot

One the the Texas Rangers' AL West rivals gave one of the top prospects in baseball a spot on their Opening Day roster.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jon Gray's New Slider 'Feels Good' Ahead of Opening Day Start in Toronto

Jon Gray's new slider got the swing-and-miss he wanted on Sunday. It could be a game-changer for him in his first season with the Texas Rangers.

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
2 hours ago

“So if the organization would've said something to us, we would've stopped it for sure."

An MLB investigation into the cheating meant job losses for a number of figures, including Beltran, who was fired as New York Mets manager just weeks after being hired.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
merlin_163685274_f940fa3f-3f91-4f37-b97b-285b2444a584-mobileMasterAt3x
hi-res-d2f59b50e6971ba862d72b9f9e11ee3c_crop_north

The scheme included the Astros allegedly having a TV near their dugout showing live footage from a camera in center field. They would then bang on a garbage can to signal to their batters which pitch to expect.

Beltran seemed to indicate that the Astros' sign-stealing system was designed as a response to other clubs doing the same.

“We felt that some teams have something going on,” said the nine-time All-Star Beltran. “So we felt that we needed to create our own, you know, and that’s what happened.”

Corey Seager
Game Day

Rangers at Padres Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Moves

By Chris Halicke3 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Around MLB

Seattle's Top Prospect Earns Opening Day Roster Spot

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jon Gray's New Slider 'Feels Good' Ahead of Opening Day Start in Toronto

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Field of Dreams.
Around MLB

Former Rangers Ace Lance Lynn To Undergo Knee Surgery

By Chris Halicke4 hours ago
Joe McCarthy
Game Day

Joe McCarthy Starts The Fire As Rangers Thump Brewers, 13-2

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
Brad Miller
Game Day

Rangers at Brewers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Bullpen Nearly Solidified With More Opening Day Roster Decisions

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Oregon's Robert Ahlstrom pitches against Stanford in the first game of their series at PK Park in Eugene Friday night.
News

Rangers' New Pitcher Found Out He Was Traded on Instagram

By Chris HalickeApr 3, 2022