The Rangers' June Player of the Month is still among AL leaders in several categories, but won't go to LA.

Did a downturn at the plate in July cost Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García a spot on his second straight American League All-Star team?

Rangers pitcher Martín Pérez was named to the American League All-Star Team on Sunday, and deservedly so. He was the Rangers’ Player of the Month for May and has been the staff’s most consistent and successful pitcher this season.

García was the Rangers Player of the Month for June and he appeared to be building a case for a reserve role. But, it’s possible that his play after the calendar turned to July made his case less compelling.

After his 0-for-5 game against Minnesota on Saturday, García is hitting .143/.194/.250/.444 with no home runs and two RBI. He only has seven total bases and has drawn just two walks. He’s also struck out 11 times.

Even with those July numbers, Garcia is hitting 248/.288/.468/.756 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI. He’s among the AL leaders in triples (tied for third, 4), RBI (tied for 10th, 51) and home runs (tied for 14th, 15).

He also has a team-high eight outfield assists, which is the second-most in the Majors behind Cleveland’s Kyle Straw, who has nine. García is tied with San Diego’s Jurickson Profar, who is also a former Ranger.

July, to this point, has been a stark contrast to June.

García ended June hitting .314/.348/.581/.929 (33-for-105), with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 26 games. He led the Rangers in June with 33 hits, 19 runs scored and home runs (tied).

In the American League, he was among the leaders for June in hits (tied for sixth, 33), runs (tied for seventh, 19) and home runs (tied for ninth, 7).

During June, García also had a career-high 11-game hitting streak from June 17-29, the longest for a Rangers in 2022. He also had at least one hit and one run in nine straight games from June 17-27, which is the longest streak for a Ranger since Ian Kinsler did it in 11 straight games in 2008, which is the club record.

García also had his second career walk-off home run in June, hitting the game-winner against Washington on June 26.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

