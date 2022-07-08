Skip to main content

WATCH: Frightening Moment - Rangers Ex Jurickson Profar Collapses After Collision

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar, a long-time member of the Texas Rangers, collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a frightening Thursday collision with teammate C.J. Abrams.

Profar, who was in the Rangers organization from 2009 until 2018, when he was traded away, was in pursuit of a fly ball hit by the San Francisco Giants. Profar was playing left field, and Abrams, playing shortstop, made the catch.

As both players moved toward the ball, Abrams' left knee appeared to strike Profar in the left jaw.

Before Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart, he remained on the ground for some time, obviously in pain. Medical staff tended to him for a time, and after sitting upright, got to his feet, accompanied by trainers.

For a moment, it appeared Profar would be OK. But then, as he attempted to walk off the field and head to the dugout, surrounded by trainers, he collapsed just as he reached the infield.

Profar, 29, then remained on the ground for several more minutes, once again being surrounded by the available training staff, and eventually a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed on a stretcher before being driven off on the cart. His teammates watched from a few feet away.

At one point, while on the stretcher, Profar did exchange fist bumps with teammates and also made a positive gesture toward the observing fans.

After the game, manager Bob Melvin said that Profar had “no tingling or anything in the arms,” adding that the team’s biggest worry is a potential concussion.

