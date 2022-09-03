Red Sox Roll Over Rangers
One night after blowing a huge lead late, the Texas Rangers were never in it against the Boston Red Sox.
Boston took a 2-0 lead in the four-game series with a 9-1 victory Friday night at Fenway Park.
After Corey Seager singled to right in the top of the third to drive in a run, Rangers never scored again.
Texas (58-73) dropped its sixth game in a row for its longest losing streak of the season. The Rangers last lost six straight in August of last year.
The Red Sox took the lead with Christian Arroyo's two-run single to center in the bottom of the fourth and never looked back. Boston (65-68) is 4-1 in the season series against Texas.
The Rangers are back at Fenway Park on Saturday for a 3:10 p.m. CT first pitch. Texas hadn't announced a starting pitcher going into Friday's game, while Boston is scheduled to go with Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27 ERA).
Texas starter Dallas Keuchel struggled in his second start since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock. The former Cy Young winner ran into trouble in the third and fourth, giving up three runs in each inning.
Keuchel exited after 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits. He is 2-9 on the season with a 9.20 ERA.
American League Player of the Week Nathaniel Lowe went 2-3 and Marcus Semien went 2-4 were the only Rangers with multiple hits. Bubba Thompson had a hit and scored the Rangers' lone run.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta went three innings while giving up one earned run and striking out two. The Boston bullpen didn't allow a run.
