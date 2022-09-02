Red Sox Gut Punch Rangers

Texas opens up its four-game series at Boston by blowing a big lead in ninth.

The Texas Rangers looked to be in good position to snap a four-game losing streak Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Well, make it five in a row.

The Boston Red Sox scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off a 9-8 win..

The Rangers (59-71) and Red Sox (63-69) meet again Friday night at 6:10 p.m. CT.

Texas reliever Jonathan Hernandez allowed all four runs in the final frame. He opened the inning with back-to-back walks, and it only got worse from there. Rob Refsnyder delivered the game-winning hit to score Rafael Devers with one out.

The Rangers were in position to win thanks to another solid outing from starter Glenn Otto. After a promising August, he picked up where he left off to begin September.

The rookie right-hander worked five-plus innings, limiting Boston to three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and a walk. Otto left with a 4-3 lead after giving up a leadoff home run to Alex Verdugo in the sixth, turning the ball over the freshly-acquired pitcher Jesus Tinoco from Triple-A Round Rock.

Corey Seager had a pair of run-scoring hits for Texas, with a single in the third and double in the fifth. Both came against Boston starter Rich Hill, who gave up four runs in four innings.

Adolis Garcia and Mark Mathias also drove in runs during the Rangers’ three-run fifth. Garcia added a two-run homer – his 22nd of the season – in the eighth. Nathaniel Lowe, the reigning American League Player of the Week, went 2-3 at the plate and scored a run.

Before the game, the Rangers made several roster moves. The club recalled Nick Solak from Triple-A Round Rock, as well as purchasing the contract of Tinoco. Texas also transferred right-hander Josh Sborz from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day list.

With those moves, the Rangers are at roster limits for both the 28-man active roster and 40-man Major League roster.

The Rangers are 1-3 against Boston this season, with the previous three games coming in Arlington. This four-game set wraps up the season series between the clubs.

