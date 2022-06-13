Texas called up its April Minor League Player of the Month after Eli White was injured Sunday in Chicago

The Texas Rangers called up outfielder Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to take Eli White’s place on the active roster.

Taveras and the Rangers (28-31) start a three-game series Monday night with the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.

White suffered a right wrist fracture during the Rangers’ victory over at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, forcing Texas to make a move.

While Taveras has been with the Rangers for parts of the last two seasons, they sent him to Triple-A after spring training to receive consistent at-bats and show he produce at the plate.

He’s done that in Round Rock. He comes to Arlington with a hitting slash of .294/.335/.485/.820, including seven home runs, 12 doubles, three triples and 29 RBI in 49 games.

Taveras comes to the Rangers with a five-game hitting streak at Round Rock, during which he was hitting .429 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI, eight runs and three walks. He was the Rangers’ Minor League Player of the Month for April after he hit .377 and had a 17-game hitting streak from April 16-May 8.

White was injured during a collision with Charlie Culberson in the 11th inning on Sunday. White was hitting just .200 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 47 games. He is the team’s fastest player and had 12 stolen bases, tied for third best in the American League.

White was moved to the 10-day injured list. The earliest he could be activated would be June 23.

