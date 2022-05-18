Skip to main content

Leody Taveras: Rangers Minor League Player of Month

The Round Rock star had a stellar first month, leading the PCL in two categories along with a long hitting streak.

Round Rock outfielder Leody Taveras has wasted no time impressing Texas Rangers scouts this season, and was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for April.

The Rangers announced the award on Tuesday.

Taveras, who spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Rangers, started the season in Triple A Round Rock and immediately started building a case for a recall.

Sep 23, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) looks onto the field from the dugout while awaiting a fifth inning at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Leody Taveras

Leody Taveras

Leody Taveras

Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Leody Taveras

He hit .377/.391/.635/1.062 in 20 games in April, going 32-85 at the plate. He led the Pacific Coast League in hits and batting average, and also hit four home runs, two triples and six doubles. He drove in 12 runs. Taveras also had a 17-game hitting streak from April 16 to May 8, the second longest in the minors this season.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said in March that Taveras was starting in the minors because the Rangers want to see him play with more consistency.

"He's going to play a long, long time if some of these things stick and he becomes a consistent performer," Woodward said. "He's going to knock the door down. It doesn't matter if he starts in Triple A for a week, two weeks or however long that takes for him to show, 'I'm the guy.' We all believe he will be."

Taveras has been a part of the Rangers’ organization since he signed in 2015 out of the Dominican Republic.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
Play

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

On this date, Frank Catalanotto's team-record streak of consecutive hits and consecutive times on base came to an end.

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

Texas extends its win streak to three games and scores at least seven runs for the third straight contest

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Taylor Hearn Has Uneven Start vs. Angels

The left-hander's third start in May snaps a three-game streak of completing at least five innings

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago

The Rangers named Frisco RoughRiders left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans their Starting Pitcher of the Month. Ragans is the No. 30 prospect in the organization.

May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.

Nathaniel Lowe

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Taylor Hearn

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

Ragans is a former first-round pick, who is currently 3-1 for the RoughRiders.

Marc Church, a right-handed pitcher at High Class A Hickory, was named the Rangers’ Reliever of the Month. As of May 18, he is 1-1 with a 2.08 earned run average and opponents are hitting just .215 against him.

Infielder Maximo Acosta was named the Rangers’ Defender of the Month. Acosta plays for the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks and is the Rangers’ No. 13 overall prospect.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Taylor Hearn Has Uneven Start vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi
News

Astros To Miss Key Starting Pitcher for Rangers Series

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Taylor Hearn Takes the Hill

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022
ted wil
News

Rangers History Today: A Texas 18-Inning Marathon

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

By Matthew PostinsMay 16, 2022