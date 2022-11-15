Starting pitching is the Texas Rangers' primary need, but they've stated their desire to add offense, too.

The Texas Rangers need starting pitching. That’s clear. But the front offense has also made it clear there’s interest in a middle-of-the-order bat.

The new universal designated hitter sets the Rangers up to make a push for a free-agent bat that could fit into their batting order as a full-time DH without having to sit that player when they travel to National League parks.

Additionally, the Rangers can do this without disrupting their current batting order’s power structure. Four Rangers had at least 25 home runs a season ago — shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, outfielder Adolis García and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

All four are under contract. Seager ($35 million) and Semien ($26 million) are two of three Rangers players making $10 million or more next season. Lowe is arbitration eligible for the first time, while García remains under team control.

Based on Spotrac.com estimates of 2023 salary for the dozen players that are either under contract or headed for arbitration (with arbitration estimates from MLBTradeRumors.com), the Rangers would appear to have 12 players under control for 2023 that would cost then just under $100 million. That doesn’t include pitcher Martín Pérez, who will reportedly accept the Rangers’ one-year qualifying offer of $19.65 million by Tuesday.

The rest of the roster is under team control and would make the league minimum, which for 2023 will be $720,000.

The Rangers are expected to go all-in for free-agent pitching and have reportedly contacted the agents for pitchers Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Kodai Senga.

But that doesn’t mean they’ll ignore finding another bat. There are some interesting options, too.

Naturally, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the No. 1 free agent on the market. But the New York Post’s salary expert believes Judge could claim a nine-year deal worth $330 million. That would likely short-circuit the Rangers’ goal of two front-line starters.

What the Rangers are looking for is a professional hitter, one that won’t mind being the DH on a regular basis and could spell a player like Lowe at first base.

Jose Abreu certainly fits that mold. Abreu is a former MVP who has played his entire career with the Chicago White Sox. He’s coming off a 2022 in which he batted .304 with 15 home runs and 75 RBI. The New York Post estimated he could get $25 million a year as a free agent.

Anthony Rizzo opted out of his deal with the Yankees. The Post estimated Rizzo could fetch $20 million per year. He only hit .224 in 2022, but he hit 32 home runs and drove in 75.

Two other intriguing options have local ties. Former Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar is back on the market after hitting .244 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI. DHs don’t always need to hit home runs. But Profar has hit 20 twice, including in 2018 with Texas. The Post estimates he could get $12 million per year.

Then there’s Josh Bell, a first baseman who grew up in Irving and split time between Washington and San Diego last season. The 29-year-old hit .266 for the season, with 17 home runs and 71 RBI. The Post estimates he could get a three-year, $51 million deal, which amounts to about $17 million a year.

How accurate has the Post been in its estimates so far? The Post consulted an MLB salary expert as it created its Top 30 free agents list. As an indicator of the accuracy, the Post’s expert estimated Mets closer Edwin Diaz would get a five-year deal worth $105 million. Diaz ended up signing for five years and $102 million.

The Rangers want pitching, but they also want a bat. There are options out there, if they can make the math work.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

