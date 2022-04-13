Rangers could call up veteran right-hander for this weekend's series with the the Los Angeles Angels

Garrett Richards’ rehab assignment with Triple A Round Rock saw him secure the victory in a 7-6 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday night.

Richards (1-0) came into the game in the fifth inning in relief of Kohei Arihara, who threw the first four innings, giving up two hits, one run and striking out four.

Round Rock led 7-1 when Richards entered the game, and he threw just one inning, giving up three hits, two runs (one earned) while striking out one. He threw 26 pitches, 18 of which were strikes.

Richards is on the Rangers’ injured list due to a blister on his finger.

Now the question is whether the Rangers call Richards up for the weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels, though the expectation is he'll be activated from the Injured List. The Rangers signed Richards three weeks ago with the idea that he would throw multiple innings out of the bullpen, allowing him to draw on his Major League experience as both a starter and long reliever.

With a contract that promises him a guaranteed $5.5 million, it’s likely a matter of when, not if, Richards joins the Rangers.

Last season in Boston, Richards went 7-8 with a 4.87 ERA. He started 22 games in Boston and then transitioned to the bullpen for the Red Sox’s stretch drive to the postseason, making 18 appearances.

In 11 MLB seasons, Richards is 54-49 with a 3.81 ERA, along with 817 strikeouts. A call-up this weekend would allow him to pitch against his first MLB team, as he played with the Angels from 2011-18. The Rangers' bullpen, which has been inconsistent at the very least, could use the reinforcement of another veteran arm.

While the Space Cowboys rallied to make it a one-run game, the Express had 16 hits at the plate, led by Leody Taveras, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run. Bubba Thompson had a great night at the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Shortstop Josh H. Smith, catcher Sam Huff and third baseman Davis Wendzel each had two hits.

