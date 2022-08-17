Rangers Great Elvis Andrus Released by Oakland

The fan favorite spent 12 seasons in Texas as the starting shortstop.

Longtime Texas Rangers fan favorite and team Elvis Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The move was announced in a simple tweet from the clubs’ communication department: “The A’s have recalled Sheldon Neuse from Las Vegas and released Elvis Andrus.”

The shortstop, in his second season in Oakland, had recently seen has playing time diminish with the A’s in a rebuild and focusing on younger players. Andrus, 33, did not fit in the club’s future plans.

In 12 years with the Rangers, Andrus developed into a team leader and stabilizing force in the middle of the infield. He was an integral part of the two Texas clubs that reached the World Series in 2010 and ‘11.

Andrus was traded to Oakland before the 2021 season along with Aramis Garcia for Khris Davis, Jonah Heim and Dane Acker. That ended a 12-year run with the Rangers.

Andrus made his MLB debut in 2009 at age 20 as the new Texas shortstop, as the Rangers moved Michael Young to third base. Andrus left Texas as among the club leaders in several categories, including second in games played, at-bats and triples. Andrus is also third in hits and runs.

Andrus acknowledged his time with Texas during his first visit to Arlington last season with the A’s.

“Everything was here,” Andrus said. “My dreams came true here, I had my first kid, the World Series, all those memories, man. It’s hard to forget about it. They’re always gonna have a great place in my heart.”