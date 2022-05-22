Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Pregame: Rivals Wrap Up Set

The Texas Rangers play the finale of their four-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday

Texas Rangers (18-21) at Houston Astros (26-15)

Sunday, May 22, 2022

1:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.46)

Vs

HOU: RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 4.81)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Adolis García and Kole Calhoun Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Taylor Hearn Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports Taylor Hearn

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. LF Eli White

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. C Sam Huff

9. 3B Brad Miller

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. LF Michael Brantley

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. DH Yordan Alvarez

5. 1B Yuri Gurriel

6. RF Kyle Tucker

7. SS Jeremy Peña

8. CF Chas McCormick

9. C Martin Maldonado

Rangers Notes

When Martin Pérez threw his complete-game shutout on Friday against Houston, he had gone eight years and 27 days between complete game shutouts, with the previous one coming against Oakland on April 23, 2014. It’s the longest span between shutouts by a pitcher in Rangers history, per Elias Sports Bureau. The last pitcher to go that long was Rich Hill, who did it with two different teams. He threw one with the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on Sept. 16, 2006, and then did it again with Boston against Baltimore on Sept. 25, 2015.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday. He has thrown two innings at Round Rock in two appearances, throwing a scoreless inning on Friday.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.