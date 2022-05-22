Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Pregame: Rivals Wrap Up Set
Texas Rangers (18-21) at Houston Astros (26-15)
Sunday, May 22, 2022
1:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.46)
Vs
HOU: RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 4.81)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5
Adolis García and Kole Calhoun
Taylor Hearn
Taylor Hearn
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. LF Eli White
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seager
4. CF Adolis García
5. RF Kole Calhoun
6. DH Mitch Garver
Former Ranger Jurickson Profar: Giants Fans 'Worst in League'
The Padres outfielder was critical of the San Francisco Giants fan base after a pair of incidents on Saturday night
Rangers Strand Eight: Fall to Verlander, Astros
Texas manages 10 hits off Houston pitching, but only gets one run across as the Rangers prepare for Sunday's finale
Rangers' Jon Gray Makes Longest Start of Season
The Texas right-hander left the game after six innings having given the Rangers a second solid start since coming off the IL
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. C Sam Huff
9. 3B Brad Miller
-
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
1. 2B Jose Altuve
2. LF Michael Brantley
3. 3B Alex Bregman
4. DH Yordan Alvarez
5. 1B Yuri Gurriel
6. RF Kyle Tucker
7. SS Jeremy Peña
8. CF Chas McCormick
9. C Martin Maldonado
Rangers Notes
When Martin Pérez threw his complete-game shutout on Friday against Houston, he had gone eight years and 27 days between complete game shutouts, with the previous one coming against Oakland on April 23, 2014. It’s the longest span between shutouts by a pitcher in Rangers history, per Elias Sports Bureau. The last pitcher to go that long was Rich Hill, who did it with two different teams. He threw one with the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on Sept. 16, 2006, and then did it again with Boston against Baltimore on Sept. 25, 2015.
Martín Pérez
Corey Seager
Corey Seager
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday. He has thrown two innings at Round Rock in two appearances, throwing a scoreless inning on Friday.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.