WATCH: Rangers' Jonah Heim Hits First Grand Slam Surrendered By Shohei Ohtani
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim did something Thursday night that no one else in Major League Baseball can boast.
In the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday night's contest between the Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, Heim hit his first career grand slam to give Texas a 4-2 lead. It was also the first grand slam surrendered by Ohtani in his big league career.
The Rangers batted around and forced Ohtani to throw 34 total pitches in the frame, forcing activity in the Angels bullpen. However, Ohtani was able to go back out for the third inning. Prior to the grand slam, the Halos took the lead on an RBI single by Brandon Marsh and 472-foot solo home run by Mike Trout.
Heim won the job as the Rangers back up catcher in spring training, resulting in the club's decision to trade fan-favorite catcher Jose Trevino to the New York Yankees. Heim has now gone 4-for-8 in the early stages of the season, slashing .500/.600/1.250/1.850 with two home runs and seven RBI in three games.
Ohtani, MLB's only regular two-way player, won the American League's Most Valuable Player award in 2021. The Japanese star slashed .257/.372/.592/.965 with 46 home runs and 100 RBI and went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 130 1/3 innings (23 starts).
Ohtani is also batting in the Angels' leadoff spot in Thursday night's game. Prior to Heim's grand slam, Ohtani was 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout. Heim followed up his first career grand slam with an RBI single in the fourth inning, giving him a career-high of five RBI.