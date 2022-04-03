Skip to main content

'The Backbone of Our Team': Rangers' Decision to Trade Trevino Difficult But Necessary

The Texas Rangers' decision to trade fan-favorite Jose Trevino was not easy to make.

The business side of baseball can be down right painful.

As one of the final moves in the Texas Rangers' pivot from a 102-loss season, the club decided to unclog the situation behind the plate by trading fan-favorite catcher Jose Trevino to the New York Yankees in exchange for two young pitchers. Decisions like this don't come easy—not for the player or the club. 

The Rangers gave Trevino the honor of an in-person conversation, as president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, general manager Chris Young, catching coach Bobby Wilson and manager Chris Woodward were all present to inform him of the trade.

"That was a really hard one. He's been the backbone of our team," Woodward said. "What Trevi has done for us, I will never forget. He was a rock in that clubhouse. He meant the world to me, personally."

Jun 17, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (71) celebrates with his teammates after his game winning 2-run single against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Jose Trevino
Texas Rangers' catcher and Corpus Christi native Jose Trevino removes his mask to film a promotion for his annual toy drive, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Westside Helping Hands. The toy drive purchased over $6,000 worth of toys for Christmas.

Since the Rangers selected him in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oral Roberts University, Trevino has impressed many in the organization on and off the field. He's turned into one of the game's best receivers behind the plate, ranking in the 96th percentile in pitch framing. However, Trevino's evolution into a leader in the clubhouse and a stalwart in community outreach had an impact that numbers can't track.

"He was a big part of our clubhouse and our culture," Woodward said. "He still is. His fingerprints will be all over this thing when we win. I will never let him forget that."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Adolis Garcia
Play

Adolis García's Mammoth Homer Highlights Rangers' 3-1 Victory Over Guardians

The Texas Rangers improved to 8-5-2 in Cactus League play Saturday night on the strength of El Bombi's two-run bomb.

By Chris Halicke12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Aug 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) delivers to the plate during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Notes: Taylor Hearn Starting Home Opener, Roster Decisions Underway

With spring training winding down, the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster is becoming more solidified by the day.

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Corey Seager
Play

Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Surprise Stadium in their only night game of spring training.

By Chris Halicke15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Trevino's future with the Rangers became unclear when the club acquired Mitch Garver right before the start of spring training. The trade immediately thrust Trevino and Jonah Heim into a competition for the backup role behind the plate. With Trevino more seasoned, an option to the minor leagues would have been difficult for the team to do. The Rangers, confident in their catching depth, opted to do right by Trevino, giving him an opportunity to play in the big leagues elsewhere.

"I've got nothing but good things to say about this organization," Trevino said. "Taking a chance on a kid from a small town in Texas to represent the whole organization, being able to wear 'Texas' across my chest, has been unbelievable."

Of course, the competition behind the plate weighed on Trevino throughout camp. Any uncertainty of the future would. However, he continued to put the team first in the face of a possible option or trade.

"I like to be where my feet are; be in the moment," Trevino said. "So every day that I was here, I was here. I hope I made everyone better around me. That's my goal every time I step on a baseball field."

Now, Trevino makes his way to Florida to join the Yankees for the final few days of spring training. In New York, he'll have a much better opportunity to make the postseason in 2022, which is something Trevino has thought about since his father coached him through postseason scenarios as a youngster—much like the one that inspired his Father's Day walk-off hit in 2018.

"I've been preparing for this," Trevino said. "I've always wanted to play in the postseason. All the hard work I've put in here, I'll just take it over to New York."

Jose Trevino

Adolis Garcia
Game Day

Adolis García's Mammoth Homer Highlights Rangers' 3-1 Victory Over Guardians

By Chris Halicke12 hours ago
Aug 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) delivers to the plate during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Notes: Taylor Hearn Starting Home Opener, Roster Decisions Underway

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
Corey Seager
Game Day

Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke15 hours ago
Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) throws the ball to first base during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Jose Trevino To Yankees For Two Young Pitchers

By Chris Halicke17 hours ago
Jack Leiter
News

Rangers' Jack Leiter Scheduled to Make First Start in Frisco

By Chris HalickeApr 1, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Giants Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeApr 1, 2022
Rangers - Jon Gray
News

Rangers Opening Day Starter: Fifty (Million) Shades of Gray

By Richie WhittApr 1, 2022
Corey Seager / Spring Training
Game Day

Corey Seager Homers Against Former Team, Rangers Roll Dodgers, 8-2

By Chris HalickeMar 31, 2022