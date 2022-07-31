Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look for Series Win Over Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Texas Rangers are now 4-6 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to conclude their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday, and claimed a 7-2 win on Friday. On Saturday, the Rangers fell, 9-7. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (45-54) at Los Angeles Angels (43-58)

Sunday, July 31, 2022

3:07 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.38)

Vs.

LAA: LHP Reid Detmers (3-3, 3.84)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. CF Leody Taveras

3. C Jonah Heim

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. DH Adolis García

6. 3B Ezequiel Duran

7. RF Kole Calhoun 

8. 2B Charlie Culberson

9. LF Elier Hernandez

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. DH Magneuris Sierra

2. DH Shohei Ohtani

3. SS Luis Rengifo

4. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Max Stassi

6. LF Brandon Marsh

7. RF Dillon Thomas

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

-

-

Transactions

July 31

P Joe Barlow and IF/OF Brad Miller are on injury rehabilitation assignments with Triple-A Round Rock. Miller was officially sent to Round Rock on Saturday. Barlow is expected to be officially sent to Round Rock on Sunday.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Angels Rally Late to Top Rangers

By Inside The Rangers Staff2 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
manfred
News

Report: MLB Letter Argues To Retain Anti-Trust Exemption

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Adrian Beltre
News

Rangers History Today: Big Day For Three Texas Legends

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Many Hate Timing of MLB Draft

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Prospects

Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Bubba Thompson
Prospects

Bubba Thompson: ‘Stealing is What I Want to Do’

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) congratulated by a teammate after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Beat Angels Behind Pérez

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 1:01 AM EDT