Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run

Texas' No. 7 prospect is closing in on his second straight season with 20 home runs in the minors.

Texas Rangers prospect Dustin Harris put together a two-home run game on Wednesday night for Double-A Frisco, the second of which was an inside-the-park home run.

Harris and the RoughRiders were in Springfield, Mo., for a six-game series with the Cardinals. After Harris hit his over-the-fence home run, he got another shot at Cardinal pitching and sent a shot into right-center field.

The ball actually hit Springfield’s center fielder. The ball caromed off of him and toward the wall. It then hit a gate in the wall, which sent the ball away from the right fielder and underneath a gap between the ground and the wall. That gave Harris the time he needed to get around the bases.

Harris is coming off an appearance in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, where he appeared with his Frisco teammate, Jack Leiter.

Harris, the franchise's No. 7 overall prospect, had a big game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Harris entered this weekend’s action closing in on 20 home runs, which would give him a 20-home run season for the second straight year. In 2021, Harris played for Low Class-A Down East and High Class-A Hickory last season and hit 20 home runs, with 10 coming at each stop.

Harris was an 11th-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2019 and was traded to the Rangers in 2020 with Marcus Smith for pitcher Mike Minor.

Harris started as an infielder in the Athletics organization after he was drafted out of St. Petersburg Junior College in Florida. The Rangers have had him play more in the outfield, but he has the versatility to play both corner infield positions. Lately, he has been playing some first base.

