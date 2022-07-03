Skip to main content

Will Rangers Be in Playoff Position by End of July?

As Texas enters a critical month of the 2022 season, one writer thinks the Rangers could make up ground in the postseason hunt

Here’s a bold prediction — the Texas Rangers will be in a playoff spot at month’s end.

That’s one of 10 such educated guesses from MLB.com for the month of July.

The Rangers are at the New York Mets and have split the first two games. New York claimed series opener on Friday 4-3 and Texas answered with a 7-3 win Saturday. After the series ends on Sunday, the Rangers are at the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series.

Texas (37-39) entered Saturday four games out of the American League Wild Card race. The Rangers have been trying to get back to .500 since they last hit the mark on May 31.

MLB.com thinks the Rangers have a good chance to get into a playoff spot by the end of July for this reason:

That can happen this month, if only because a schedule featuring 21 games against other sub-.500 squads affords them the opportunity to hang around the AL playoff race (not the AL West race, mind you … that’s over) longer than anybody anticipated. Meanwhile, the Rays, Red Sox and Blue Jays have a healthy dose of games against … each other this month, potentially diluting their win totals and allowing a team like Texas to sneak into the mathematical mix. The Rangers could be an interesting team at the Trade Deadline, having already tried to accelerate their route to contention in free agency last offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Blast Four Homers to Top Mets

Texas outfielder records his ninth career multi-home run game to help carry the Rangers to road win

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Makes Triple-A Center Field Debut

The Rangers send their No. 4 prospect to Round Rock to get more at-bats and outfield reps

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Call Up Pitcher for Potential Tuesday Start

After his best start of the season Thursday, a starter from earlier this season joins the Rangers in New York

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago

The Rangers will hit the actual midpoint of the season — 81 games — at the end of the road trip. After winning just 60 games last season, the Rangers are on track to easily surpass that total.

The Rangers were active at last year’s trade deadline, giving up Joey Gallo for a collection of prospects, three of which have played for the Rangers this season — pitcher Glenn Otto, third baseman Josh H. Smith and infielder Ezequiel Duran, who is now at Triple-A Round Rock.

This year’s trade deadline is at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2.

If this prediction is right, the Rangers might be in line to make a move to stay in the race.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Blast Four Homers to Top Mets

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Makes Triple-A Center Field Debut

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Call Up Pitcher for Potential Tuesday Start

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Looking for Bounce Back at Mets

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Pitching Prospect Sprains Ankle in Frisco

By Matthew PostinsJul 1, 2022
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets Use Big Inning to Beat Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJul 1, 2022
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 'Stealth' All-Star Campaign for Outfielder?

By Matthew PostinsJul 1, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Steele Walker (40) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Mets

By Bri AmaranthusJul 1, 2022