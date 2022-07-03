Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Mets

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the New York Mets at Citi Field

The Texas Rangers fell in their series opener to the New York Mets 4-3 on Friday, but bounced back on Saturday with a 7-3 win behind four home runs. Today, the Rangers seek to win the series behind starter Jon Gray. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (37-39) at New York Mets (48-30)

Sunday, July 3, 2022

12:40 PM CT

Citi Field | New York City, NY

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (4-3, 3.89)

Vs.

NYM: RHP Carlos Carrasco (8-4, 4.85)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

New York Mets

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. RF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. LF Kole Calhoun

7. C Jonah Heim

8. DH Mitch Garver

9. CF Steven Duggar

New York Mets Starting Lineup

1. CF Brandon Nimmo

2. RF Starling Marte

3. SS Francisco Lindor

4. DH Pete Alonso

5. LF Jeff McNeil

6. 3B Eduardo Escobar

7. 1B Dominic Smith

8. 2B Luis Guillorme

9. C James McCann

Transactions

July 3

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

