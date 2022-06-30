Skip to main content

Jon Gray Has Quality June for Rangers

After a slow start, Texas' high-priced pitching acquisition from the offseason is heating up entering July

The Texas Rangers are finally getting the Jon Gray they expected when they signed him last offseason.

Gray (4-3) wrapped up a terrific June on Tuesday in the Rangers’ 8-3 win over Kansas City. While the Rangers gave him a lot of run support, Gray also went seven innings, giving up five hits, one run and two walks while striking out eight. He started the game by striking out the side in the bottom of the first inning.

At the end of May, Gray seemed to be poised to do this. He was three starts past his week-long stint on the injured list after hurting his knee for the second time. He has just shed the knee brace that made pitching a bit more uncomfortable for him.

But since he left the brace behind, Gray has been worth that four-year, $56 million contract he signed.

How good was he in June? Consider the numbers:

Gray finished June with a 3-1 record, a 2.39 ERA (10 earned runs in 37 2/3 innings pitched) with 12 walks and 44 strikeouts, along with a .195 opponent batting average. Among American League pitchers in June he’s second in strikeouts, sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.51), eighth in ERA (2.39) and eighth in opponent batting average.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Takeaways: Josh Smith Next Up as Rangers Leadoff

Texas is giving their rookie a test drive in the top spot, and other takeaways from its series in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Offense Sputters Against Royals

Texas missed out on sweeping Kansas City and getting back to .500 for the first time since May 31

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Play

Top Rangers Pitching Prospect Has Arm Fatigue

Texas' No. 1 prospect will take a start off and spend some time on the Frisco RoughRiders development list

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Gray has won three consecutive starts to match the longest streak of his career (for the fifth time), also matching the longest streak by a Ranger in 2022, matching Martín Pérez (May 10-20) and Glenn Otto (May 25-June 4).

Gray’s win on Tuesday was his third ultra-quality start of the season, which is a start in which the pitcher goes at least seven innings and gives up, at most, two earned runs. Pérez is the only Ranger with more ultra-quality starts with six.

Gray had three starts of at least seven innings and one or zero runs allowed in June, which ties him with six other pitchers in the Majors — Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees), Yu Darvish (San Diego Padres), Aaron Nola (Philadelphia Phillies), Nick Pivetta (Boston Red Sox), Robbie Ray (Seattle Mariners) and Justin Verlander (Houston Astros).

Best of all, Gray has brought down his overall ERA from a high of 7.50 on May 3 to 3.89 after his start against Kansas City.

Gray won’t pitch against until Sunday at the New York Mets.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Josh Smith Next Up as Rangers Leadoff

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Offense Sputters Against Royals

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Jack Leiter
News

Top Rangers Pitching Prospect Has Arm Fatigue

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
USATSI_18605229_168388359_lowres
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Can Get Even at Royals

By Bri Amaranthus17 hours ago
manfred
News

'Ridiculous!' Does Commissioner Rob Manfred 'Hate Baseball'?

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Short Outing for Top Rangers Triple-A Pitching Prospect

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dennis Santana (56) delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Do Rangers Have Stealth All-Star Candidate?

By Matthew PostinsJun 29, 2022
Jun 28, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) singles during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lineup Flip Helps Rangers Go on Offensive

By Matthew PostinsJun 28, 2022