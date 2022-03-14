Rangers Non-Roster Invitees Include Several Top Infield Prospects

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers full squad workouts begin Monday, signaling the official start of spring training.

The Rangers currently have 38 players on the 40-man roster, though the Martín Pérez signing is expected to be announced Monday. The Rangers also have 21 non-roster invitees in camp:

Pitchers (8): Justin Anderson, Kohei Arihara, Matt Bush, Jake Latz, Chase Lee, Daniel Robert, Jesus Tinoco, Nick Tropeano

Catchers (4): David Garcia, Yohel Pozo, Meibrys Viloria, Matt Whatley

Infielders (7): Blaine Crim, Justin Foscue, Dustin Harris, Josh Jung, Joe McCarthy, Josh Smith, Davis Wendzel

Outfielders (2): Bubba Thompson, Steele Walker

Josh Smith, the Rangers' No. 6 prospect on MLB.com Zach Bigley / Frisco RoughRiders

Josh Jung got an official invite to camp, though he will not be able to participate as he recovers from shoulder surgery. According to the initial timeline, Jung isn't expected to be able to DH in games until August.

Both Matt Bush and Kohei Arihara were on the Rangers 2021 Opening Day roster, but lengthy injuries kept them sidelined for the majority of the season. They'll both get a shot at this year's Opening Day roster.

Even when he was able to take the mound, Arihara struggled throughout his 10 starts, posting a 6.64 ERA. However, the Rangers were encouraged of how he looked after undergoing surgery to repair an aneurysm in his shoulder. Either way, Arihara is owed $3.6 million in 2022, so the Rangers want to get a good look at him this spring.

None of the infield prospects—Justin Foscue, Dustin Harris, Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel—are expected to make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers are dedicated to not rushing any of their prospects, especially at a position of strength.

Two top prospects are notably absent from the list of non-roster invitees: Jack Leiter and Cole Winn. The club's No. 1 and No. 3 prospects on MLB.com, respectively, will get the opportunity to pitch in Cactus League games. However, the Rangers did not want their throwing programs interrupted by a shift over to big league camp.

