Rangers Non-Roster Invitees Include Several Top Infield Prospects
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers full squad workouts begin Monday, signaling the official start of spring training.
The Rangers currently have 38 players on the 40-man roster, though the Martín Pérez signing is expected to be announced Monday. The Rangers also have 21 non-roster invitees in camp:
Pitchers (8): Justin Anderson, Kohei Arihara, Matt Bush, Jake Latz, Chase Lee, Daniel Robert, Jesus Tinoco, Nick Tropeano
Catchers (4): David Garcia, Yohel Pozo, Meibrys Viloria, Matt Whatley
Infielders (7): Blaine Crim, Justin Foscue, Dustin Harris, Josh Jung, Joe McCarthy, Josh Smith, Davis Wendzel
Outfielders (2): Bubba Thompson, Steele Walker
Spring Training Notes: Former Rangers Teammates Reunite, Trade Target Off The Board
Three former Rangers are now in pinstripes and a potential trade target is off the market.
Clayton Kershaw: Rangers vs. Dodgers? Newly Signed Star Reveals Thoughts
Playing close to home had an appeal. And maybe it still will ... someday.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thanks Rangers, Fans After Trade to Twins
Isiah Kiner-Falefa took the time to thank the Texas Rangers and their fans after being traded to the Minnesota Twins.
Josh Jung got an official invite to camp, though he will not be able to participate as he recovers from shoulder surgery. According to the initial timeline, Jung isn't expected to be able to DH in games until August.
Both Matt Bush and Kohei Arihara were on the Rangers 2021 Opening Day roster, but lengthy injuries kept them sidelined for the majority of the season. They'll both get a shot at this year's Opening Day roster.
Even when he was able to take the mound, Arihara struggled throughout his 10 starts, posting a 6.64 ERA. However, the Rangers were encouraged of how he looked after undergoing surgery to repair an aneurysm in his shoulder. Either way, Arihara is owed $3.6 million in 2022, so the Rangers want to get a good look at him this spring.
None of the infield prospects—Justin Foscue, Dustin Harris, Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel—are expected to make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers are dedicated to not rushing any of their prospects, especially at a position of strength.
Two top prospects are notably absent from the list of non-roster invitees: Jack Leiter and Cole Winn. The club's No. 1 and No. 3 prospects on MLB.com, respectively, will get the opportunity to pitch in Cactus League games. However, the Rangers did not want their throwing programs interrupted by a shift over to big league camp.
Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook