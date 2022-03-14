Skip to main content

Rangers Non-Roster Invitees Include Several Top Infield Prospects

Texas Rangers spring training is officially underway in Surprise, Ariz., with 59 players officially in camp.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers full squad workouts begin Monday, signaling the official start of spring training.

The Rangers currently have 38 players on the 40-man roster, though the Martín Pérez signing is expected to be announced Monday. The Rangers also have 21 non-roster invitees in camp:

Pitchers (8): Justin Anderson, Kohei Arihara, Matt Bush, Jake Latz, Chase Lee, Daniel Robert, Jesus Tinoco, Nick Tropeano

Catchers (4): David Garcia, Yohel Pozo, Meibrys Viloria, Matt Whatley

Infielders (7): Blaine Crim, Justin Foscue, Dustin Harris, Josh Jung, Joe McCarthy, Josh Smith, Davis Wendzel

Outfielders (2): Bubba Thompson, Steele Walker

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) is congratulated by right fielder Joey Gallo (13) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Spring Training Notes: Former Rangers Teammates Reunite, Trade Target Off The Board

Three former Rangers are now in pinstripes and a potential trade target is off the market.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
kershaw
Play

Clayton Kershaw: Rangers vs. Dodgers? Newly Signed Star Reveals Thoughts

Playing close to home had an appeal. And maybe it still will ... someday.

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Jun 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) turns an unassisted double play during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Play

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thanks Rangers, Fans After Trade to Twins

Isiah Kiner-Falefa took the time to thank the Texas Rangers and their fans after being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

By Chris HalickeMar 12, 2022
Mar 12, 2022
Josh Smith

Josh Smith, the Rangers' No. 6 prospect on MLB.com

Josh Jung got an official invite to camp, though he will not be able to participate as he recovers from shoulder surgery. According to the initial timeline, Jung isn't expected to be able to DH in games until August.

Both Matt Bush and Kohei Arihara were on the Rangers 2021 Opening Day roster, but lengthy injuries kept them sidelined for the majority of the season. They'll both get a shot at this year's Opening Day roster.

Even when he was able to take the mound, Arihara struggled throughout his 10 starts, posting a 6.64 ERA. However, the Rangers were encouraged of how he looked after undergoing surgery to repair an aneurysm in his shoulder. Either way, Arihara is owed $3.6 million in 2022, so the Rangers want to get a good look at him this spring.

None of the infield prospects—Justin Foscue, Dustin Harris, Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel—are expected to make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers are dedicated to not rushing any of their prospects, especially at a position of strength.

Two top prospects are notably absent from the list of non-roster invitees: Jack Leiter and Cole Winn. The club's No. 1 and No. 3 prospects on MLB.com, respectively, will get the opportunity to pitch in Cactus League games. However, the Rangers did not want their throwing programs interrupted by a shift over to big league camp.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jun 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) is congratulated by right fielder Joey Gallo (13) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Spring Training Notes: Former Rangers Teammates Reunite, Trade Target Off The Board

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
kershaw
News

Clayton Kershaw: Rangers vs. Dodgers? Newly Signed Star Reveals Thoughts

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Jun 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) turns an unassisted double play during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
News

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thanks Rangers, Fans After Trade to Twins

By Chris HalickeMar 12, 2022
Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) runs the bases on a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds
News

Rangers Trade For Mitch Garver, Send Kiner-Falefa to Twins

By Chris HalickeMar 12, 2022
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Leiter's Scoreless Outing an 'Exciting' First Step As a Ranger

By Chris HalickeMar 12, 2022
Jun 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brandon Workman (44) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Agree To Minor League Deal With Brandon Workman

By Chris HalickeMar 11, 2022
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

By Chris HalickeMar 11, 2022
Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Agree To Terms With Martín Pérez

By Chris HalickeMar 11, 2022