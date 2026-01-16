Rangers Ace Pitcher Takes Soaring Leap into Top 50 of Best MLB Players

Over the last few days, MLB Network has been rolling out its list of MLB's top 100 players entering the 2026 season. The Texas Rangers have had two representatives, with outfielder Wyatt Langford at the No. 69 spot, and Nathan Eovaldi five spots ahead of him at 64.

While the Rangers had a disappointing season, finishing 81-81 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, it doesn't distract from the fact that some players had great seasons. For one pitcher, it was exactly the campaign fans had been waiting for.

Jacob deGrom Lands in the Top 100 Rankings

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After barely cracking the top 100 rankings a season ago at 99, Jacob deGrom had a meteoric rise in this year's rendition. Texas' ace pitcher slid into the No. 50 spot, joining the likes of Langford and Eovaldi. The Rangers' offense fell way short of expectations, but the pitching staff held up their end.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Spearheaded by deGrom and Eovaldi, Texas posted the league's best team ERA (3.47). Since joining the Rangers in 2023, deGrom's injury history was catching up to him again. He made just six starts in his first season in Arlington before needing right elbow surgery.

That injury kept him out for the majority of the 2024 season, as he only made three starts. In 2025, fans finally saw the player that was promised when he came to Texas. deGrom made 30 starts last year, leading the team in several categories.

He finished with a 12-8 record, posting a 2.97 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 172.2 innings. It was a tremendous accomplishment for the 37-year-old, who also earned his first All-Star nod since his remarkable 2021 season.

deGrom Will Lead the Starting Rotation Once Again in 2026

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

If the Rangers are going to return to the postseason, having their ace healthy is an absolute priority. deGrom scaled back on his velocity, which may have allowed him to stay on the field. The flame thrower that fans remember with the New York Mets may be in the rear view window.

The pairing of deGrom and Eovaldi makes for one of the best pitching duos in baseball. As currently constructed, manager Skip Schumaker will have to rely on younger arms to fill out the rotation. Guys like Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, and even Jacob Latz will have to step up.

President of baseball operations Chris Young mentioned their desire to add another arm, and there are plenty of veteran options available. Texas has been quiet lately with its acquisitions, but some activity should be arriving soon as they round out the roster for the 2026 season.

Recommended Articles