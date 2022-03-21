Skip to main content

Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: 3 Catchers?

Three catchers? What about Matt Carpenter? The Texas Rangers have a short amount of time to figure out the Opening Day roster. Based on what we know, here's our first projection of the 26 players that will take the field on April 8.

Cactus League action is underway in Arizona, and the Texas Rangers have a lot to figure out in a short amount of time. Not only did the 99-day lockout force a quick ramp up prior to the start of the spring schedule, the team now has 18 Cactus League games instead of the originally scheduled 32 (30 in Arizona, two at Globe Life Field).

That means hitters won't get the number of at-bats they want and pitchers won't get the innings they need. It's also put management in a difficult position of how to properly construct the 26-man roster that will travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays when the season opens on April 8.

"It's difficult to make the decision we probably would want to with the most information possible," said manager Chris Woodward. "We can't. We know that. We told the players that [when camp opened]. It's impossible for us, based on innings and at-bats."

Woodward painted this scenario: If a pitcher goes out and gives up a three-run home run in one inning of work, but then pitches three perfect innings in his next three outings, he'll still have a 6.75 ERA.

Taking into account some of the things Woodward talked about last week, here is our first stab at the Opening Day roster. ... The Catchers ...

Catcher (2): Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

20220317_Spring_Training_BL2_4896 (1)
Play

Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers seek their first win of Cactus League action as they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

By Chris Halicke8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago
20220317_Spring_Training_BL2_4896 (1)
Play

Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Still Need Pitching

Taking into account some of the things Woodward talked about last week, here is our first stab at the Opening Day roster. ... The Pitchers ...

By Chris Halicke and Mike Fisher22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
Sep 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Easy Decisions in Outfield?

Management is in a difficult position of how to properly construct the 26-man roster that will travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays when the season opens on April 8.

By Chris Halicke and Mike Fisher29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

Mitch Garver was brought in with the intention of being the starting catcher. That's easy. What's difficult—and may be the most difficult roster spot to figure out—is what to do with Jonah Heim and Jose Trevino, who were both on the active roster for the entire 2021 season. 

Woodward has said as long as Garver is healthy at the end of spring training, the club does not plan to carry three catchers on the roster. They would rather give that roster spot to a more versatile player that can cover multiple positions. So naturally, the question becomes: Heim or Trevino?

Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim

Jose Trevino

Jose Trevino

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) runs the bases on a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds

Mitch Garver

Woodward praised what both can do behind the plate. While he said Heim probably has the better arm, Woodward praised Trevino's leadership. He didn't want to say the two cancel each other out defensively, but rather chose the term "par on par." So, what's going to help make the decision?

"Both have to improve offensively," Woodward said. "Who's going to take the next step? I think that's probably where my head is at. Who can be that backup catcher that can come in and provide us some good production in that spot? I'm not saying the guys who hits the best is going to win it, but that's where the difference might lie when it comes down to it."

With Heim providing a bit more pop and having the capability to hit from both sides of the plate, we're going with Heim for now. However, if we've learned anything about Trevino over the years, you don't want to count him out on anything.

More From Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0

20220317_Spring_Training_BL2_4896 (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke8 minutes ago
20220317_Spring_Training_BL2_4896 (1)
News

Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Still Need Pitching

By Chris Halicke and Mike Fisher22 minutes ago
Sep 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Easy Decisions in Outfield?

By Chris Halicke and Mike Fisher29 minutes ago
Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) gestures at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Infield 'Locked In'? Matt Carpenter Fit?

By Chris Halicke and Mike Fisher35 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Target Trevor Story Signs With Boston Red Sox

By Chris HalickeMar 20, 2022
Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) gestures at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Where I Wanted To Be': Inside Matt Carpenter's Rangers Decision

By Chris HalickeMar 19, 2022
Corey Seager / Spring Training
Game Day

Rangers vs Brewers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeMar 19, 2022
Corey Seager
Game Day

'Perfect Guy For Us': Seager Impresses in Rangers Spring Debut

By Chris HalickeMar 18, 2022