Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: 3 Catchers?

Three catchers? What about Matt Carpenter? The Texas Rangers have a short amount of time to figure out the Opening Day roster. Based on what we know, here's our first projection of the 26 players that will take the field on April 8.

Cactus League action is underway in Arizona, and the Texas Rangers have a lot to figure out in a short amount of time. Not only did the 99-day lockout force a quick ramp up prior to the start of the spring schedule, the team now has 18 Cactus League games instead of the originally scheduled 32 (30 in Arizona, two at Globe Life Field).

That means hitters won't get the number of at-bats they want and pitchers won't get the innings they need. It's also put management in a difficult position of how to properly construct the 26-man roster that will travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays when the season opens on April 8.

"It's difficult to make the decision we probably would want to with the most information possible," said manager Chris Woodward. "We can't. We know that. We told the players that [when camp opened]. It's impossible for us, based on innings and at-bats."

Woodward painted this scenario: If a pitcher goes out and gives up a three-run home run in one inning of work, but then pitches three perfect innings in his next three outings, he'll still have a 6.75 ERA.

Taking into account some of the things Woodward talked about last week, here is our first stab at the Opening Day roster. ... The Catchers ...

Catcher (2): Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim

Mitch Garver was brought in with the intention of being the starting catcher. That's easy. What's difficult—and may be the most difficult roster spot to figure out—is what to do with Jonah Heim and Jose Trevino, who were both on the active roster for the entire 2021 season.

Woodward has said as long as Garver is healthy at the end of spring training, the club does not plan to carry three catchers on the roster. They would rather give that roster spot to a more versatile player that can cover multiple positions. So naturally, the question becomes: Heim or Trevino?

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Jonah Heim Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Jose Trevino Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC Mitch Garver

Woodward praised what both can do behind the plate. While he said Heim probably has the better arm, Woodward praised Trevino's leadership. He didn't want to say the two cancel each other out defensively, but rather chose the term "par on par." So, what's going to help make the decision?

"Both have to improve offensively," Woodward said. "Who's going to take the next step? I think that's probably where my head is at. Who can be that backup catcher that can come in and provide us some good production in that spot? I'm not saying the guys who hits the best is going to win it, but that's where the difference might lie when it comes down to it."

With Heim providing a bit more pop and having the capability to hit from both sides of the plate, we're going with Heim for now. However, if we've learned anything about Trevino over the years, you don't want to count him out on anything.

