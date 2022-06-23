Takeaways: Rangers' Plan for Taylor Hearn?

The Rangers move on to Washington after sweeping Philadelphia with some uncertainty in the starting rotation

The Texas Rangers swept the Philadelphia Phillies with their 4-2 victory Wednesday at Globe Life Field. Here are three takeaways from the series.

The Taylor Hearn ‘Problem’

The Rangers have been a relatively stable starting rotation all season. Jon Gray missed a game or two and Glenn Otto has missed a couple of turns. But, overall, the rotation has been steady, consistent and featured the same five starters.

Perhaps there’s a change coming.

The Rangers have Dane Dunning, who pitched on Sunday in Detroit, set to pitch Friday against Washington on his normal rest. Because Texas had an off-day Thursday, they opted to keep Dunning on time and push back Taylor Hearn, who threw Saturday in Detroit.

The Rangers have not released their projected starters for Saturday and Sunday. One is likely to be Glenn Otto, who is on the Rangers’ COVID-19 injured list and is with Triple-A Round Rock on a rehab assignment. On Tuesday, he threw 2 2/3 innings and gave up six hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks, while striking out three. If he doesn’t pitch again, and the Rangers want him for this weekend, the Rangers could activate him up for Sunday’s finale and keep him on five days’ rest.

Otto has pitched well for the Rangers this season — 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 33 strikeouts. He’s given up 23 walks, so the Rangers certainly want him to work on that.

Hearn, meanwhile, will be available out of the bullpen this weekend, per MLB.com.

Hearn (4-5) has one of the best fastballs on the staff. But location and pitch count have been real issues for him. Against Detroit on Saturday, he didn’t get out of the fourth inning and the Tigers knocked him around for 10 hits and eight runs.

It’s a pattern for Hearn. He’s only completed six innings once this season. Of the five Rangers’ starters, he’s giving the bullpen the least support.

The Rangers have given no indication they’re thinking about sending Hearn down. But the Rangers have also not given any indication as to what they will do this weekend. So, stay tuned. But this could all be the Rangers’ way of saying that Hearn needs to pitch more efficiently.

Well, Now That Josh Smith is Back …

Just a few days after I spent all that time writing about how Ezequiel Duran belongs in the Majors, Josh H. Smith returns from the injured list and starts at … third base on Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Then, on Wednesday, Duran was at third base and Smith was in … left field.

This is the dance the Rangers have to do right now. Both Duran and Smith are worthy of playing time. Had Smith not gotten hurt, it’s likely Duran would still be at Double-A Frisco. But, with Duran up now, and playing well, there’s little reason to sit him. Which means the Rangers have to find time for both of them. Remember — the Rangers sent Sam Huff back to Triple-A to get him regular at-bats. For Duran and Smith to stay, they both need to get those at-bats.

That’s why giving both time at third base and the outfield makes sense. As pointed out earlier this week, the future for these two players is not in the middle infield. It will either be on the corners or in the outfield. Duran and Smith will have to carve out roles.

That could come at the expense of players like Kole Calhoun, who could be fuel for a surprise Wild Card contender or fuel for a potential trade, depending upon how things go the next month. Calhoun was in right on Wednesday so that Leody Taveras could get an off day.

My gut feeling is that Calhoun won’t make it to August in a Rangers uniform. He’ll be traded to stockpile more talent. That would then open more time for Duran and Smith to play every day. For now, they’ll be trading places.

Can this team get to .500?

The Rangers are still under .500 since they reached .500 for the first time this season on May 31. But, once again, they’re gaining ground. Texas is 9-11 since June 1, but the Rangers know they squandered some chances, most notably losing two games to an offensively-challenged Tigers team last weekend.

With the Rangers two games under .500, the next six games offer the Rangers a chance to get a little bit closer.

Washington comes to town on Friday and the Nationals are more than 20 games under .500. Oddly, the Nationals played five games against the Phillies last week and lost four of them.

After Washington, the Rangers get Kansas City on the road. The Royals are more than 15 games under .500. The Royals are getting the Athletics this weekend before the Rangers hit town.

If the Rangers can go 4-2 in the next six games, they can get back to .500 for the second time this season before they head to New York to face perhaps the National League’s best team in the Mets.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.