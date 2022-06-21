Skip to main content

Rangers Busy Making Moves Before Philadelphia Series

Texas will get two position players back from the COVID list, while a starting pitcher is set to rehab at Triple-A

The Texas Rangers optioned catcher Sam Huff to Triple-A Round Rock and activated catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver from the COVID-19 injured list, two of seven moves made in advance of Tuesday’s game with Philadelphia.

The Huff/Garver move is most notable because Garver was not allowed to catch before he went on the COVID list, as he was still working to recover from a right forearm flexor muscle strain that put him on the 10-day IL from May 9-19. That allowed the Rangers to keep Huff on the roster as Jonah Heim’s backup for more than a month.

Garver’s activation, and Huff’s demotion to Triple-A, may not be a signal that Garver is ready to catch on a regular basis. The Rangers selected the contract of catcher Meibrys Viloria from Round Rock on Tuesday.

Garver went on the COVID-IL on June 10 and missed 10 games. He did a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Sunday, where he served as the designated hitter.

Garver was hitting .206/.283/.397/.680 with seven home runs and 16 RBI before going on the IL.

Huff, considered the Rangers’ top catching prospect, played well with the Rangers, hitting .282/.320/.352/.672 with one home run and five RBI. Sending him back to Triple-A will enable him to get back to being an everyday player.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with second baseman Brad Miller (13) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Who is Rangers Most Deserving All-Star?

MLB.com's "most deserving" All-Star from the Rangers would be a first-time selection

By Matthew Postins55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) and catcher Jonah Heim (right) celebrates their teams win over the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Where Do Rangers Stand in First All-Star Voting?

Texas Rangers have 10 players on the ballot for next month's Midseason Classic in Los Angeles

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: Bob Brower's Big Day

It wasn't just that Brower hit a home run — it was HOW he did it that earned him a place in Texas history

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Rangers also made the following moves on Tuesday:

The Rangers activated infielder/outfielder Josh Smith from the 10-day injured list. The top 10 prospect joined the Rangers in May and played in five games, hitting .417/.588/.500/1.088 before a shoulder injury put him on the injured list on June 4. He missed 15 games and did a short rehab stint at Round Rock last week. To make room, the Rangers sent outfielder Josh Reks down to Round Rock.

The Rangers sent starting pitcher Glenn Otto to Round Rock for a rehab assignment. Otto missed his last two turns in the rotation as he went on the COVID list. This could be an indication that the Rangers believe he will be ready to be activated for his next turn in the rotation, which would be this weekend against Washington.

The Rangers transferred outfielder Eli White from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list. He had surgery on his injured wrist last week and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with second baseman Brad Miller (13) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Who is Rangers Most Deserving All-Star?

By Matthew Postins55 minutes ago
Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) and catcher Jonah Heim (right) celebrates their teams win over the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where Do Rangers Stand in First All-Star Voting?

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Bob Brower's Big Day

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Julio Franco's Path to Batting Crown

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jack Leiter
News

Jack Leiter Suffers Hard-luck Loss for Rangers Double-A Affiliate

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: 'Zeke' Making Mark With Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) slides in safe at home ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Ride Decisive Fifth To Beat Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 19, 2022