What are Rangers' Odds of Reaching 2022 World Series?

    • November 4, 2021
    Rangers Have Long Odds to Win 2022 World Series

    Caesar's Sportsbook has the first odds for the 2022 World Series and, let's just say the Texas Rangers are long-shots right now.
    The Texas Rangers face long odds to reach the World Series in 2022. On Wednesday, Caesar's Sportsbook put a number on it.

    The Las Vegas-based sportsbook gave the Rangers +15000 odds to win the World Series. Those are the second-worst odds Caesar's put out, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles tying for the worst with +20000.

    Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, have the best odds per Caesar’s at +550. After that, the Houston Astros, who just lost to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, have +700 odds and the newly-crowned Braves are third at +900.

    The New York Yankees (+1000) and the Chicago White Sox (+1200) round out the Top 5.

    We’re about to find out how committed the Rangers are to spending money on free agency. Starting Wednesday, all Major League teams have a five-day window to negotiate with their free agents. Starting Nov. 8, free agents can negotiate with all 30 MLB clubs, marking the true start of free agency.

    The Rangers told reporters in October that they were prepared to pay to improve the team via free agency going into 2022.

    “Ownership is recommitted recently to support us financially, to pay market dollars,” president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Oct. 8. "We're not in the postseason, obviously. We haven't been now for five years. We don't have that advantage. We're not on TV tonight. We understand this isn't a situation where we're looking for discounts. We're going to have to pay market dollars in order to get top players and we're prepared to do so."

    Complicating matters could be the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. eastern on Dec. 1. A report from the Associated Press said a lockout is ‘almost certain,’ which would mark the first lockout since 1994.

