Carlos Correa Ready to Move On From Astros?

The World Series is now over. Due to the nature of the offseason, the Atlanta Braves only have a moment to celebrate their first title in 26 years. Beginning Wednesday, Major League Baseball clubs have five days to exclusively negotiate with their free agents. After that, beginning Nov. 8, free agents can negotiate with all 30 MLB clubs, marking the true start of free agency.

One of the most sought after names on the market this winter is Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. He's the youngest shortstop in the free agent class, and is coming off a fantastic season. In 148 games, Correa slashed .279/.366/.485/.850 with 26 home runs, 92 RBI, 131 OPS+ and a MLB-best 7.2 bWAR. In addition, Correa's outstanding performance with the glove helped him earn a spot as a finalist for the American League's Gold Glove at shortstop.

Though the expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement will surely impact how quickly some suitors may attack the offseason, Correa will still be in high demand. And though the Astros have until Monday to exclusively negotiate with Correa, his remarks after Houston's loss in Game 6 of the World Series strongly hinted that he will play in another uniform for the next several seasons.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you for your support," Correa told reporters, including MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. "My time here was amazing. … I got here as a boy and turned into a man.”

Correa also said that during his final at-bat in the ninth inning, he wasn't thinking about the game or trying to start an improbable rally from a 7-0 deficit. Rather, Correa said "the only thing going through my mind" was that it could be his last at-bat as an Astro inside Minute Maid Park.

This way of talking doesn't bode well for Astros fans who may want Houston to hold onto their All-Star shortstop. But after fellow shortstops Fernando Tatis Jr. and Francisco Lindor received contracts worth $340 million and $341 million, respectively, Correa was offered six years for $120 million and five years for $125 million. Correa turned down both offers, seeing them as more of an insult rather than a legitimate negotiation.

Of course, a return to the Astros isn't off the table. Correa hasn't completely ruled out a return to Houston. However, there are sure to be several suitors who have money to spend, including the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

