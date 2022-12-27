In the wake of catching – and selling – the most valuable baseball on Earth, DFW sports fan Cory Youmans sets the record straight about his past, present and process of being at peace with only $1.5 million.

DALLAS – From its legendary state pride to the Dallas Cowboys' staggering popularity, everything is bigger in Texas.

After all, bigger is always ... better?

Not if you're Dallas-Fort Worth sports fan Cory Youmans, who turned down multiple higher offers to "settle" for a smaller, safer $1.5 million in exchange for the world's most valuable baseball.

Says Youmans, “I’m at peace with the process.”

Sorry to nuke your negative narrative but no, in fact, Youmans isn’t …

“Greedy.”

“Stupid.”

“Spoiled.”

“Undeserving.”

And, until he recently sold Aaron Judge's historic home run ball, he wasn’t “already filthy rich.”

Youmans, the 35-year-old Dallas man who caught the New York Yankees’ slugger's 62nd home run at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on Oct. 4, isn’t some romantic baseball hero that voluntarily relinquished the ball out of his love of the game. But nor is he the rich-get-richer villain fittingly hoodwinked out of half his potential windfall, an image being portrayed by the media and amplified across uninformed social networks.

Instead, Youmans is the product of a vagabond childhood. A cancer survivor. A loving husband who fell for his wife, Bri, at an outdoor arts fair. The first in his family to graduate college. A financial services employee (not a C-Level executive of a large lending institution). An apartment-dweller and prospective home buyer. A baseball fan that roots for the Texas Rangers and loves Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

And, most endearing, he’s a pragmatist that meticulously researched the ramifications of his actions with one of baseball’s most important artifacts. Youmans’ decision to eschew sketchy offers – everything from Ferraris via DM to suitcases full of cash – and wind up netting only $1.5 million through auction gave critics a punchline … but him peace of mind.

“No matter what I did, not everyone would agree that it was the right strategy,” Youmans said this week. “If I gave it back I was stupid, and if I sold it I was greedy. I’m a private person that essentially won the lottery live on national TV. So, to say the least, it’s been an interesting experience.

"But at the end of the day, I feel lucky to have been in the stadium that night and lucky to have caught the ball."

While Internet trolls bemoan the fabrication that Youmans was a spoiled brat raised with a silver spoon, his reality tasted a tad more bitter.

Born to an 18-year-old mother, Youmans was forced to move frequently along the west coast as a child. At age 13, his grandparents took him into their home in southern California.

Said Youmans, “They saw the writing on the wall. What’s the saying, ‘It takes a village’? I was that kid.”

His grandfather, a blue-collar welder, delayed retirement to help pay for Youmans’ high-school education away from trouble at a private school. Youmans started working at age 14, eventually paying his way through Pepperdine and Washington State to become the family’s first college graduate.

“I’ve always been proud of being a kid from a tough neighborhood,” Youmans said. “Someone that could show other kids from tough environments that if you keep your head down and work hard and hold yourself accountable, you can make it out.”

He met Bri Amaranthus – a contestant on Season 22 of The Bachelor – in Portland, Oregon in 2018, fell hard, and got engaged two years later. In 2020 they visited Dallas on a work trip, fell hard again, and moved soon thereafter.

(Full disclosure: Bri and I are both employed as reporters by Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.)

Even before snagging history, 2022 was a transcendent year for Youmans.

He was diagnosed with melanoma on his leg in May. The cancer was diagnosed early and his prognosis for a full recovery is good.

“When you are 35 and your doctor says you have cancer, it absolutely changes your life,” Youmans said. “I think about it every day and count my blessings. I go in every three months for check-ups and so far, so good. I’m very proud to have influenced many of my friends and family to get routine skin checks. It absolutely saved my life.”