Texas Rangers Offseason Central

Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are in full offseason mode, trying to improve the team and set themselves up as postseason contenders for the 2023 season. Below you’ll find Inside the Rangers’ complete offseason coverage, from the hiring of new manager Bruce Bochy to our player wraps for the 40-man roster and the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects.

Plus, if you’re looking for free agency coverage for the Rangers you can find those links below too. Follow Inside the Rangers this offseason to stay up-to-date on what the Rangers do this offseason.

Bruce Bochy

The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as their manager in October. Here’s everything we wrote about Bochy around the hiring:

Texas Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as Manager

Rangers Hit Home Run with New Manager

New Rangers Manager Among Greats

Social Media Reaction to Rangers Hiring Bruce Bochy

Video: Buster Posey on Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy

Derek Holland Compares Rangers Managers

Rangers Skipper Bruce Bochy Gets Reunion Tour in 2023

Rundown on New Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy

Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy: “I’m All In On This”

Bruce Bochy “Right Fit” for Rangers

Bruce Bochy Old School, But “Open-Minded” With Rangers

Rangers Start Search for Pitching Coach

Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet “Deep” Rangers Minor League System

Bruce Bochy Knows “Frenzy” of Rangers Fans

Bruce Bochy Had Eye on Former Giants Coach

Inside Rangers’ Courtship of Bruce Bochy

Tony Beasley Confirms Return to Rangers

Free Agency

As the Hot Stove League heats up, here are links to our Rangers free agency coverage:

Rangers Owner on Free Agency: “We’ll be Competitive”

Rangers Making ‘Hard Push’ For Giants Starter

Are Rangers in Running for Aaron Judge?

Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player

Gauging Martin Perez Deal, Suitors

Are Rangers after Clayton Kershaw Again?

Five Rangers Hit Free Agency

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps

Throughout October and early November, Inside the Rangers did wrap-ups for every player that ended the season the Rangers’ 40-man roster. You can find those wraps below:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps

Throughout October and early November, Inside the Rangers did wrap-ups for every player that ended the season as a Rangers Top 30 prospect, per MLB.com. You can find those wraps below:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala | No. 10 Cole Winn | No. 9: Dustin Harris | No. 8: Kumar Rocker | No. 7: Luisangel Acuna | No. 6: Brock Porter | No. 5: Justin Foscue | No. 4: Owen White | No. 3: Evan Carter | No. 2: Jack Leiter | No. 1: Josh Jung

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

