Rangers Assistant GM Takes Job With Padres

More changes have been made to the Texas Rangers front office.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers front office has seen a few changes this season. Now, with the end of the season on the horizon, one more change is taking place.

A source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com that former assistant general manager Mike Daly will being taking a job with the San Diego Padres, ending a 15-year tenure with the Rangers. It is not yet clear what role Daly will be taking with the Padres.

The Rangers declined to comment on Daly's departure.

Earlier this month, the Rangers promoted Ross Fenstermaker to vice president and assistant general manager for player development and international operations, while Daly's title as assistant GM was removed. Fenstermaker spent the last two years as the Rangers senior director of international and pro scouting, and is already in his 12th year with the organization.

This is not the only shakeup in the Rangers front office. A few weeks prior, the Rangers and assistant GM Shiraz Rehman mutually agreed to part ways.

When the Rangers announced Fenstermaker's promotion, the club said Daly's responsibilities would be shifted from an assistant GM role where he oversaw minor league and player development to "a meaningful role in the Rangers baseball operations structure."

"We're still talking internally with Mike about the best way to utilize his skills," said Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels earlier this month. "He's obviously got a ton of experience and a lot of equity with all of us here with the Rangers from ownership down throughout various departments.

"We're really proud of a lot of the things that we've got going on on the development side. At the same time, we felt there was an opportunity to take it to another level. We have some other things in mind that we want to ask Mike to get involved with and help us move forward. We're not quite ready to roll those out just yet."

For now, it looks like Daly had a better opportunity elsewhere.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook