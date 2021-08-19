Rangers, Assistant GM Shiraz Rehman 'Mutually Agree' To Part Ways

August 19, 2021
Rangers Announce Departure Of Assistant General Manager Shiraz Rehman

The Texas Rangers and assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman have agreed to part ways.
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman left the organization this week.

“After discussions with Shiraz, we mutually agreed that it is best to part ways at this time,” said President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels. “Shiraz has expressed a desire to seek a new opportunity where he can utilize his experiences and take on a more significant role than we currently have available. Since joining the Rangers, Shiraz played an important role in our process to shape the future of the franchise and ensure on-field success for the years ahead.

"The Rangers want to thank Shiraz for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future.”

Rehman joined the Rangers in October 2018 after seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, in which he helped build a contending team that won the World Series in 2016. This is his 17th season in Major League Baseball, ten of which have been as an assistant general manager.

The Rangers have been going through some organizational changes over the past few seasons. They overhauled player development in 2018 and hired Chris Young as the ninth general manager in Rangers history.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

