Skip to main content

Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Draft Pick

The new MLB Draft Lottery gives the Texas Rangers a slim chance at claiming the No. 1 overall pick in next July's draft.

The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings.

The lottery will be hosted in San Diego at 6:30 p.m. CT on the MLB Network.

The lottery will determine the first six picks of the draft. The Washington Nationals, the Oakland Athletics and the Pittsburgh Pirates each have the best chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 16.5 percent.

Once the first six picks of the draft are determined by lottery, picks 7-18 will be determined in reverse order of the 2022 standings.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jon Daniels
Play

Jon Daniels Lands New Job

The Texas Rangers moved on from Jon Daniels in mid-August after he served 20 years with the organization.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets Pitcher Turns Down Qualifying Offer

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Prospects Fuel Surprise to AFL Title Game

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins

The Rangers went 68-94, finishing fourth in the AL West. The Rangers and the Colorado Rockies had the same number of wins, but the Rockies have just a 3.9 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick. The tiebreaker is the two teams’ 2021 records, and the Rangers were worse.

The Rangers cannot lose their first-round pick, as all first-round picks are protected from compensation for signing a free agent. The Rangers gave up their second- and third-round picks in the 2022 Draft after signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

The rest of the draft order is set now that the postseason has concluded. The Tampa Bay Rays selects at No. 19, followed by Toronto Blue Jays (20), St. Louis Cardinals (21), the New York Mets (22), Seattle Mariners (23), Cleveland Guardians (24), Atlanta Braves (25), Los Angeles Dodgers (26), San Diego Padres (27), New York Yankees (28), Philadelphia Phillies (29) and World Series champion Houston Astros (30).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Draft Pick

The new MLB Draft Lottery gives the Texas Rangers a slim chance at claiming the No. 1 overall pick in next July's draft.

The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings.

The lottery will be hosted in San Diego at 6:30 p.m. CT on the MLB Network.

The lottery will determine the first six picks of the draft. The Washington Nationals, the Oakland Athletics and the Pittsburgh Pirates each have the best chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 16.5 percent.

Once the first six picks of the draft are determined by lottery, picks 7-18 will be determined in reverse order of the 2022 standings.

The Rangers went 68-94, finishing fourth in the AL West. The Rangers and the Colorado Rockies had the same number of wins, but the Rockies have just a 3.9 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick. The tiebreaker is the two teams’ 2021 records, and the Rangers were worse.

The Rangers cannot lose their first-round pick, as all first-round picks are protected from compensation for signing a free agent. The Rangers gave up their second- and third-round picks in the 2022 Draft after signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

The rest of the draft order is set now that the postseason has concluded. The Tampa Bay Rays selects at No. 19, followed by Toronto Blue Jays (20), St. Louis Cardinals (21), the New York Mets (22), Seattle Mariners (23), Cleveland Guardians (24), Atlanta Braves (25), Los Angeles Dodgers (26), San Diego Padres (27), New York Yankees (28), Philadelphia Phillies (29) and World Series champion Houston Astros (30).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jon Daniels
News

Jon Daniels Lands New Job

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets Pitcher Turns Down Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Prospects Fuel Surprise to AFL Title Game

By Matthew Postins
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) hits an rbi sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Bubba Thompson

By Matthew Postins
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dennis Santana (56) delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wrap: Dennis Santana

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Kershaw
News

Rangers Kershaw Kerfuffle: Why It Makes Sense, But Will Never Happen

By Richie Whitt
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Open Spots on 40-Man Roster

By Matthew Postins
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard

By Matthew Postins