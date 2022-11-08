Skip to main content

Rangers Exercising Patience With Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw

An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles.

It sounds like the Texas Rangers are playing a game of patience in a potential pursuit of former National League Cy Young winner and Dallas native Clayton Kershaw.

MLB Network reported from the general manager meetings in Las Vegas that the Rangers are waiting to hear whether the left-hander is open to shopping his services to a team other than the Los Angeles Dodgers before dipping into any potential negotiations.

The report indicated that Rangers general manager Chris Young and Kershaw have a good relationship. Both graduated from the same high school — Highland Park.

The report also noted that it’s probably a two-team race between the Dodgers and the Rangers, but that a decision that is a ways off.

The Rangers are also trying to negotiate a long-term deal with Martin Perez by Thursday’s qualifying offer deadline, but an MLB report indicated the two parties are far apart.

Kershaw has been with the Dodgers his entire career. The first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 made his MLB debut in 2008 and is 197-87 for his 15-year career. The 34-year-old has three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star Game appearances and a World Series ring in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

Kershaw made the All-Star Team in 2022 and finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

With the Dodgers he’s reached the postseason 12 times, including each of the last 10 seasons. The Dodgers look poised once again to make a postseason run.

Would Kershaw trade in Dodger Blue for a Rangers organization that is coming off six losing seasons?

Well, last year he thought about it, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw ultimately signed a one-year deal for $17 million with the Dodgers.

The Rangers are a different organization now. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as manager in October, who is quite familiar with Kershaw from managing the San Francisco Giants. There’s plenty of respect for Bochy throughout baseball. The Rangers’ hire at pitching coach could also alter the math.

The Rangers are also in a position where they could overpay to lure Kershaw home.

While the Rangers have a 2023 payroll of less than $100 million, the Dodgers have an active payroll of $124 million, but a total payroll of nearly $160 million when you take into account suspended salaries, including that of pitcher Trevor Bauer.

There is also Kershaw’s injury history to think about. The left-hander has had three seasons where he consistently battled injuries, as recent as 2021 when he missed the postseason due to arm injuries.

