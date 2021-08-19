On The Rise: Five Rangers Prospects In MLB Pipeline Top 100

The Texas Rangers farm system has deepened considerably this season. Now, five Rangers prospects are in MLB Pipeline Top 100.

It's been a while since the Texas Rangers could boast five prospects in MLB's top 100, and yet here we are.

With the Rangers heading for another top-five pick in next year's draft and an added focus on an improved farm system, now is the time for fans to be prospect watching. The combined hard work of general manager Chris Young and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels is apparently paying off, at least on paper.

READ MORE: Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates On John King, Kokei Arihara

Recent Rangers' draftee Jack Leiter is the top Ranger on the list at No. 12 overall, and the Pipeline had this to say regarding Leiter's pitches:

“Leiter’s 90-95 mph fastball peaks at 97 and plays as an elite pitch because of its outstanding riding life and induced vertical break, generating plenty of swings and misses in the strike zone. His second-best offering is a plus 12-6 curveball in the upper 70s, and he can land it for strikes or get hitters to chase it. His feel for spin also translates into a low-80s slider that some evaluators think has more upside than his curveball, and he has flashed a solid changeup but rarely needed it as an amateur.”

Former Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung is next at No. 52. Jung missed the beginning of the season with a foot injury, but he has played well since returning. Jung has 10 home runs and a .914 OPS in his first 42 games for Double-A Frisco this season.

“One of the most advanced hitters in his Draft class, Jung recognizes pitches and manages the strike zone well while barreling all types of pitching on a regular basis … After he had trouble pulling the ball for power in his first taste of pro ball, he made adjustments in 2020 to enable him to drive more balls in the air to left field.”

Cole Winn who is having a great 2021 season that's causing him to move up the list rapidly, enters the top 100 at No. 66. He has struck out 88 batters and posted a 0.83 WHIP paired with a 2.57 ERA in 70 innings of work for Frisco. He also started the Futures Game during All-Star week in Colorado.

READ MORE: Rangers History Today: Charging Toward The 1996 AL West Crown

Justin Foscue's injury has cost him playing time, but he's shown enough to make the list at No. 90. He hit 14 home runs and posted an on-base percentage of .407 in 33 games with High-A Hickory, and was recently promoted to Frisco.

Sam Huff finishes the list at No. 10,0 even though he too has missed much of the season. He made his MLB debut last season hitting .355 in 10 games with three home runs with the Rangers.

Missing from the list for the Rangers is their second-round pick, outfielder Aaron Zavala, but he was ranked No. 19 among Rangers' prospects.

After years of struggling to develop first-round picks, Jon Daniels and Chris Young appear to be on pace to change the narrative surrounding their previous top selections.

READ MORE: 'I'm Just Trying To Better Myself': Hearn's Solid Start Paves First Step Into Rangers Rotation

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook