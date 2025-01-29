Texas Rangers Get Solid Offseason Grade While Staying Under Luxury Tax Threshold
It has been a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, who are trying to bounce back from a down year in 2024.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers took a step back in 2024. Injuries played a big part in their struggles, and the hope is that they will be healthy and ready to go in 2025.
Despite being under .500 last season, there is a lot of talent on the team this year to help turn things around.
In the starting rotation, they have quite a bit of depth with a nice mix of veterans and young arms. The return of Jacob deGrom might make or break their success this coming campaign as if the former Cy Young can stay healthy, he will be a noticeable difference maker.
In the lineup, Texas features a lot of talent from top to bottom. This unit could be one of the best in the league, with some young stars on the rise as well.
For the bullpen, this is the one area that could be a question mark. It is pretty much a revamped unit heading into 2025. Until they prove themselves, the jury is still out on them.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer graded the busy offseason for the Rangers. He gave them a solid grade of a ‘B’. He highlighted their ability to stay under the luxury tax threshold while adding some nice pieces.
“We found out in October that the Rangers would approach the offseason with a determination to stay under the luxury tax threshold. And so far, they have done that. Which is impressive, considering how not quiet they have been.”
Coming into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the team was to keep starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The veteran right-hander was the best starter on the team last season., and he will be an important piece for them in 2025.
For the lineup, adding Joc Pederson was a nice move as well. The slugging left-hander will have a positive impact on the lineup against right-handed pitching.
While those two additions were good, they did suffer a big loss with Kirby Yates going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. If staying under the luxury tax was a firm line in the sand, keeping their All-Star closer was never realistic based on what he received from the Dodgers.
The bullpen is going to look completely different in 2025 compared to 2024, but one player who could have been an under-the-radar addition was Robert Garcia.
Overall, keeping the team under the tax threshold while still putting players that will have a chance to win is an impressive job by Texas. While the bullpen will need to prove itself, it has been a good offseason for the Rangers.