    December 29, 2021
    Rangers History Today: A Reunion With Rogers

    The Rangers needed left-handed pitching after the 1999 season, and they found a familiar name to fill that void.
    On this date in Texas Rangers history, ‘The Gambler’ returned to the fold.

    On Dec. 29, 1999, the Rangers signed Kenny Rogers.

    At the time, Rogers was looking for some redemption. Back in 1995, after three straight seasons of 11 wins or more for the Rangers, he signed a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees for the 1996 season. New York didn’t agree with him. Even though he won a World Series ring with the Yankees, he went 12-8 in 1996 and went 6-7 in 1997 before the Yankees traded him to Oakland.

    In Oakland, he reclaimed his form, going 16-8 in 1998, and then going 10-4 in 1999 with the Athletics and the New York Mets (the A’s dealt him to the Mets at the deadline). His time with the Mets ended with him giving up a walk off walk in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, punching Atlanta’s ticket to the World Series and robbing the city of a Subway Series with the New York Yankees.

    So, Rogers came home, signing a three-year deal.

    In 2000, Rogers went 13-13 with the Rangers, followed by a 2001 season in which he went 5-7 and a 2002 season in which he went 13-8. During that three-year stint Rogers won two Gold Gloves.

    Rogers and the Rangers parted ways in 2003 when he joined Minnesota. But he wasn’t done with the Rangers. He returned in 2004 and played three more seasons with Texas, winning 49 games as he entered his 40s. He earned three straight All-Star Game nods.

    Rogers is a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and, with 133 wins, is the winningest left-handed pitcher in team history.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We're happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

