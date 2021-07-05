Rangers History Today: Juan González's 101 RBI Before All-Star Break

Today, former Rangers slugger Juan Gonzalez put together one of the most impressive pre-All-Star break RBI totals in history.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Juan González went where only one other player had gone before when it came to driving in runs.

On July 5, 1998, González went 2-for-3 with two home runs and 4 RBI in an 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at The Ballpark in Arlington. It was the final game before the 1998 All-Star break and González finished the game with 101 RBI, the second most by any Major League player in history. The only player with more was Hank Greenberg, who had 103 RBI at the All-Star break in 1935.

Greenberg was a Hall of Famer who played most of his career for the Detroit Tigers, though like many players missed a good portion of the early 1940s while serving in World War II. Greenberg entered the Hall of Fame in 1956. During his career he reached the All-Star Game five times, won two World Series titles, won two American League MVP awards and led the American League in home runs four times.

González was the midst of a tremendous 1998, in which he finished with 45 home runs and 157 RBI and won his second AL MVP award. The Rangers won the AL West for the second time in three seasons.

Gonzalez did not outpace Greenberg’s 1935 season, though. Greenberg ended up with 170 RBI in 1935, one of his two MVP seasons.

Also on this date …

July 5, 2012: Yu Darvish is named to the All-Star team as part of the Final Fan voting, giving the Rangers eight All-Stars, their most in franchise history.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook