Rangers Trio of Gibson, Gallo, García Named To All-Star Game

Three Texas Rangers will be in this year's All-Star Game in Colorado: RHP Kyle Gibson, OF Joey Gallo, and OF Adolis García.

The All-Star rosters for the American and National Leagues were announced on Sunday by Major League Baseball on ESPN. The Rangers are one of seven AL teams with at least three All-Star selections. Gibson and Gallo were selected by Major League Baseball, while García was voted in by the players.

This is the second consecutive All-Star Game where three players will represent the Rangers. In 2019, Hunter Pence was elected by the fan vote as the designated hitter with Gallo and Mike Minor also selected. Pence and Minor were replaced on the roster due to injuries. There was no All-Star Game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2019, the Rangers had not has as many as three All-Stars since 2013.

Gibson will be making his first All-Star appearance. He enters play on Sunday with a 1.98 ERA, the lowest mark among American League qualifiers. Gibson is just the second pitcher since ERA became an official stat in 1913 to be undefeated (6-0) with a sub-2.00 ERA through his first 16 starts of the season.

Gallo will be making his second All-Star appearance. Entering Sunday's slate of games, Gallo is slashing .236/.394/.492 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI in 78 games. He leads all of baseball with 64 walks, and is tied for fourth in the AL in home runs and on-base percentage.

Gallo was a players' selection as a reserve in 2019. In his only plate appearance, he homered off San Francisco’s Will Smith in the seventh inning, becoming the 19th player to do so in his first All-Star plate appearance.

García, who finished third in the players' voting among AL outfielders, becomes the fifth Rangers rookie to receive an All-Star selection, joining Jim Sundberg in 1974, Jeff Zimmerman in 1999, Neftali Feliz in 2010, and Yu Darvish in 2012. Entering play on Sunday, Garcia has a slash line of .270/.307/.526/.833 with 20 home runs and 57 RBI in 73 games.

In addition to the three Texas players, Rangers head athletic trainer Matt Lucero will serve as one of the two trainers for the AL All-Star squad. It is Lucero’s first All-Star selection.

