Rangers History Today: Ryan's 5,000th Strikeout And A 30-Run Explosion

On this date in Texas Rangers history, a Texas legend hit a career milestone and the Rangers put on an offensive show in Baltimore, 18 years apart.

Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded the 5,000th strikeout of his career on August 22, 1989. Playing his first season with the Rangers, after signing a one-year deal with the team, the strikeout was just the first of four major career milestones that would come later: his 300th career win and sixth career no-hitter in 1990, and his seventh career no-hitter in 1991.

But, on this day, Ryan struck out another Hall of Famer — Oakland’s Rickey Henderson — to become the first player in Major League history to record 5,000 strikeouts in a career. He finished the game with 13 strikeouts, but the Rangers lost, 2-0. He ended his career with 5,714 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, on August 22, 2007, the Rangers destroyed the Orioles, 30-0, which set a new modern-day record for most runs scored in a game. It was just the ninth game in Major League history in which 30 or more runs were scored by a single team. It had not happened since June 29, 1897, when Chicago beat Louisville, 36-7.

Among the milestones (per the Rangers’ 2008 media guide):

The 27-run margin of victory was the most in MLB since 1900.

The Rangers set a club record with 29 hits, and were two short of the MLB record.

The Rangers tied American League records for plate appearances (65) and at-bats (57).

The Rangers set a club record with 49 total bases and hits in an inning (10).

The Rangers became the fifth team in MLB history, and first since 1943, to have multiple innings of nine or more runs in a single game.

The Rangers set an MLB record for RBI in a game (30).

Among personal milestones:

David Murphy and Jarrod Saltalamacchia matched a team record with five runs each. Saltalamacchia’s 7 RBI was a Rangers rookie record for a single game.

Ramon Vasquez also had 7 RBI. The last time two teammates had seven or more RBI in a game had been Aug. 19, 1962, when Mickey Mantle and Elston Howard did it for the New York Yankees.

Four players — Murphy, Saltalamacchia, Marlon Byrd, and Travis Metcalf — had at least four RBI, the first time four players from the same team had done that since May 17, 1979.

Byrd and Metcalf each had a grand slam.

The 30-3 rout was the first game of a doubleheader between the Rangers and Orioles. Texas also won the second game, scoring nine runs to set the overall record for most runs scored by a single team in a doubleheader. Metcalf tied a Rangers record for most RBI in a doubleheader (8), joining Toby Harrah and Bobby Bonds.

