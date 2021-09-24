Rangers History Today: A Record Streak of Extra-Base Hits

The Texas Rangers have a penchant for extra-base hits, but some streaks are MUCH longer than others.

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers set one of those team records that you don’t realize is a team record.

On September 24, 2001, the Seattle Mariners broke a four-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Rangers at The Ballpark in Arlington. The Mariners were on their way to the playoffs and were considered one of the best teams in baseball, if not the best team in the American League. The Rangers had already seen the departure of manager Johnny Oates and had 70 wins.

Jamie Moyer won his 19th game of the season for Seattle, while Doug Davis lost his ninth for the Rangers.

So, why was this game so important? Well, Michael Young, then playing his first full year of Major League Baseball, hit a triple.

Yep, that was important because that pushed the Rangers’ streak for most consecutive games with an extra-base hit to 93, a streak that started on June 8.

During a season like 2001, it was the little things that kept Rangers fans interested.

The Rangers started that streak against the Houston Astros, also at home, a game the Rangers lost, 5-4. The Rangers had three extra-base hits in that game: a double by Alex Rodriguez and two home runs, one by Rusty Greer and one by Iván Rodríguez. Both home runs came off Roy Oswalt.

The Rangers ended that season 73-89 and in fourth place in the American League West.

