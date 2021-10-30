Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Rangers History Today: Capturing a Win in 2010 World Series

    On this date, the Texas Rangers won their first World Series game in team history.
    Author:

    On this date in Texas Rangers history, the club won its first World Series game in franchise history, defeating the San Francisco Giants in Arlington, Texas.

    On Oct. 30, 2010, the Rangers returned home from San Francisco down 2-0. With three straight games at home, thanks to the Series’ 2-3-2 format, the Rangers were afforded a chance to change the direction of the series. But they had to win Game 3 to avoid being put in a position to be swept.

    The game turned into a small-scale home run derby, with the Rangers winning, 4-2. All six of the game’s runs were scored via balls leaving the ballpark.

    The Rangers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Mitch Moreland yanked a three-run home run out of the park off Giants starter Jonathan Sánchez. That was all Colby Lewis would need.

    Lewis would take the win, keeping the Giants scoreless until the seventh inning. By then, the Rangers were up 4-0 after a solo home run by Josh Hamilton in the fifth inning.

    Cody Ross and Andrés Torres each homered for San Francisco.

    Neftalí Feliz claimed the first World Series save in Rangers history.

    The Rangers had some life, and with a Sunday Game 4 coming up, it would be one of the busiest days in Metroplex sports history, thanks to the randomness of sports scheduling.

    Also on this date …

    Oct. 30, 1991: The Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington host the official groundbreaking ceremony before construction of The Ballpark in Arlington.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

