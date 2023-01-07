Which player in the Texas Rangers minor league system is primed for a breakout in 2023?

The prime breakout prospect in the Texas Rangers minor-league system is infielder Luisangel Acuña, according to MLB.com.

Acuña is one of Texas’ top-rated prospects. He is No. 7 on the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects list at MLB.com and was added to the team’s 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule V Draft. He is also the younger brother of Ronald Acuña of the Atlanta Braves.

Acuña split time between High-Class A Hickory and Double-A Frisco where in 91 combined games he batted .277/.369/.426/.749 (99-for-357) with 66 runs, 152 total bases, 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 47 RBI.

He walked 51 times, struck out 96 times, stole 40 bases and was caught stealing nine times.

Acuña did not get on the field until May, but with Hickory he batted .317/.417/.483/.900 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 54 games. His batting average fell off at Double-A — he hit .224 — but he played multiple positions as part of the Frisco RoughRiders’ run to a Texas League title.

Putting him on the Arizona Fall League roster, and later the 40-man roster, was an acknowledgment that the Rangers see a potential Major Leaguer in him, and not just down the road.

Acuña then participated for the Rangers at Arizona Fall League, where his team, the Surprise Saguaros, won the AFL championship.

