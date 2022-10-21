Bruce Bochy's career in the dugout puts him among managers considered the best in the history of the game.

Bruce Bochy was named the manager of the Texas Rangers on Friday. He brings the strongest credentials of any manager in team history, and one of the strongest set of credentials in baseball history. In fact, Bochy’s managerial career ranks with many of the game’s all-time greats, many of which are already in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Below is how Bochy stacks up with the all-time greats entering the 2023 season.

MOST WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIPS AS MANAGER, MLB HISTORY

No. — Manager, Team(s), Years

7 — Joe McCarthy* NYY 1932/1936/1937/1938/1939/1941/1943

7 — Casey Stengel* NYY 1949/1950/1951/1952/1953/1956/1958

5 — Connie Mack* PHA 1910/1911/1913/1929/1930

4 — Walter Alston* BRO/LAD 1955/1959/1963/1965

4 — Joe Torre* NYY 1996/1998/1999/2000

3 — Sparky Anderson* CIN/DET 1975/1976/1984

3 — Bruce Bochy SF 2010/2012/2014

3 — Miller Huggins* NYY 1923/1927/1928

3 — Tony La Russa* OAK/STL 1988/2006/2011

3 — John McGraw* NYG 1905/1921/1922

* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

MOST SEASONS AS MANAGER, MLB HISTORY

Rank Yrs — Manager From-To

1. 53 — Connie Mack* 1894-1950

2. 35 — Tony La Russa* 1979-2022

3. 33 — John McGraw* 1899-1932

T4. 29 — Bobby Cox* 1978-2010

T4. 29 — Bucky Harris* 1924-1956

T4. 29 — Joe Torre* 1977-2010

7. 27 — Candy Jim Taylor 1920-1947

T8. 26 — Sparky Anderson* 1970-1995

T8. 26 — Gene Mauch 1960-1987

T10. 25 — Dusty Baker 1993-2022

T10. 25 — Bruce Bochy 1995-2019

T10. 25 — Bill McKechnie* 1915-1946

T10. 25 — Casey Stengel* 1934-1965

T14. 24 — Joe McCarthy* 1926-1950

T14. 24 — Leo Durocher* 1939-1973

* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

MOST WINS AS MANAGER, MLB HISTORY

Rank. Manager Wins

1. Connie Mack* 3,731

2. Tony La Russa* 2,902

3. John McGraw* 2,763

4. Bobby Cox* 2,504

5. Joe Torre* 2,326

6. Sparky Anderson* 2,194

7. Bucky Harris* 2,158

8. Joe McCarthy* 2,125

9. Dusty Baker 2,093

10. Walter Alston* 2,040

11. Leo Durocher* 2,008

12. Bruce Bochy 2,003

13. Casey Stengel* 1,905

14. Gene Mauch 1,902

15. Bill McKechnie* 1,896

16. Terry Francona 1,874

* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

MOST POSTSEASON WINS, MLB HISTORY

Rank. Manager Postseason Wins

1. Joe Torre* 84

2. Tony La Russa* 71

3. Bobby Cox* 67

T4. Dave Roberts 45

T4. Dusty Baker 45

T6. Bruce Bochy 44

T6. Terry Francona 44

T6. Jim Leyland 44

9. Casey Stengel* 37

10. Sparky Anderson* 34

* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

MANAGERS TO WIN FOUR-OR-MORE PENNANTS SINCE INTRODUCTION OF LCS IN 1969 (7)

No. — Manager Team(s) Years

6 — Tony La Russa* OAK/STL 1988/1989/1990/2004/2006/2011

6 — Joe Torre* NYY 1996/1998/1999/2000/2001/2003

5 — Sparky Anderson* CIN/DET 1970/1972/1975/1976/1984

5 — Bobby Cox* ATL 1991/1992/1995/1996/1999

4 — Earl Weaver* BAL 1969/1970/1971/1979

4 — Tommy Lasorda* LAD 1977/1978/1981/1988

4 — Bruce Bochy SD/SF 1998/2010/2012/2014

* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Source-Texas Rangers

