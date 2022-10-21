New Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Among Greats
Bruce Bochy was named the manager of the Texas Rangers on Friday. He brings the strongest credentials of any manager in team history, and one of the strongest set of credentials in baseball history. In fact, Bochy’s managerial career ranks with many of the game’s all-time greats, many of which are already in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Below is how Bochy stacks up with the all-time greats entering the 2023 season.
MOST WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIPS AS MANAGER, MLB HISTORY
No. — Manager, Team(s), Years
7 — Joe McCarthy* NYY 1932/1936/1937/1938/1939/1941/1943
7 — Casey Stengel* NYY 1949/1950/1951/1952/1953/1956/1958
5 — Connie Mack* PHA 1910/1911/1913/1929/1930
4 — Walter Alston* BRO/LAD 1955/1959/1963/1965
4 — Joe Torre* NYY 1996/1998/1999/2000
3 — Sparky Anderson* CIN/DET 1975/1976/1984
3 — Bruce Bochy SF 2010/2012/2014
3 — Miller Huggins* NYY 1923/1927/1928
3 — Tony La Russa* OAK/STL 1988/2006/2011
3 — John McGraw* NYG 1905/1921/1922
* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MOST SEASONS AS MANAGER, MLB HISTORY
Rank Yrs — Manager From-To
1. 53 — Connie Mack* 1894-1950
2. 35 — Tony La Russa* 1979-2022
3. 33 — John McGraw* 1899-1932
T4. 29 — Bobby Cox* 1978-2010
T4. 29 — Bucky Harris* 1924-1956
T4. 29 — Joe Torre* 1977-2010
7. 27 — Candy Jim Taylor 1920-1947
T8. 26 — Sparky Anderson* 1970-1995
T8. 26 — Gene Mauch 1960-1987
T10. 25 — Dusty Baker 1993-2022
T10. 25 — Bruce Bochy 1995-2019
T10. 25 — Bill McKechnie* 1915-1946
T10. 25 — Casey Stengel* 1934-1965
T14. 24 — Joe McCarthy* 1926-1950
T14. 24 — Leo Durocher* 1939-1973
* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MOST WINS AS MANAGER, MLB HISTORY
Rank. Manager Wins
1. Connie Mack* 3,731
2. Tony La Russa* 2,902
3. John McGraw* 2,763
4. Bobby Cox* 2,504
5. Joe Torre* 2,326
6. Sparky Anderson* 2,194
7. Bucky Harris* 2,158
8. Joe McCarthy* 2,125
9. Dusty Baker 2,093
10. Walter Alston* 2,040
11. Leo Durocher* 2,008
12. Bruce Bochy 2,003
13. Casey Stengel* 1,905
14. Gene Mauch 1,902
15. Bill McKechnie* 1,896
16. Terry Francona 1,874
* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MOST POSTSEASON WINS, MLB HISTORY
Rank. Manager Postseason Wins
1. Joe Torre* 84
2. Tony La Russa* 71
3. Bobby Cox* 67
T4. Dave Roberts 45
T4. Dusty Baker 45
T6. Bruce Bochy 44
T6. Terry Francona 44
T6. Jim Leyland 44
9. Casey Stengel* 37
10. Sparky Anderson* 34
* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MANAGERS TO WIN FOUR-OR-MORE PENNANTS SINCE INTRODUCTION OF LCS IN 1969 (7)
No. — Manager Team(s) Years
6 — Tony La Russa* OAK/STL 1988/1989/1990/2004/2006/2011
6 — Joe Torre* NYY 1996/1998/1999/2000/2001/2003
5 — Sparky Anderson* CIN/DET 1970/1972/1975/1976/1984
5 — Bobby Cox* ATL 1991/1992/1995/1996/1999
4 — Earl Weaver* BAL 1969/1970/1971/1979
4 — Tommy Lasorda* LAD 1977/1978/1981/1988
4 — Bruce Bochy SD/SF 1998/2010/2012/2014
* - Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Source-Texas Rangers
