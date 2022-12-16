Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young isn't ruling out re-signing Matt Moore, but he knows there will competition.

If the Texas Rangers are turning their attention to the bullpen, could that include a pursuit of veteran left-hander Matt Moore, one of five free agents that hit the market after the season?

Sure, but Rangers executive vice president and general manager Chris Young knows there will be competition.

“We remain open to that, we would welcome that, but we recognize his market is going to be strong, it is strong and we'll see how it plays out,” Young said on Thursday during a press conference to introduce new starting pitcher Andrew Heaney.

Young did say that the team has had talks with Moore and that the Rangers love what he did for the organization last season.

Moore’s value as a veteran was clear in 2022, as he re-joined the Rangers after trying to fit into Philadelphia’s rotation and going 2-4 in 24 games in 2021.

With Texas, Moore embraced a full-time relief role for the first time in his career and flourished, even though he started the season at Triple-A Round Rock and didn’t join the team until April 17.

Moore was 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA in 63 games. He had 14 holds and five saves (six opportunities). The saves were the first of his Major League career. He threw 74 innings, giving up 49 hits, 20 runs (16 earned), three home runs and 38 walks. He struck out 83.

Notably, opposing batters hit .187 against him and he had a 1.18 WHIP.

A player with Moore’s experience wasn’t just valuable on the mound. It clearly aided in the development of rookie reliever Brock Burke, who on many occasions pitched in a tandem with Moore and earned the Rangers’ Rookie of the Year award.

Like starting pitcher Martin Perez, the Rangers got Moore on a bargain at one year and $2.5 million. Spotrac.com estimates that Moore, 34, has a value of $3.3 million per year on the free-agent market.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!