Ideas of how the Texas Rangers can address their need for an additional middle-of-the-order bat by trade.

The Texas Rangers have now thoroughly addressed starting pitching, from the earth-shaking signing of Jacob deGrom to the recent acquisition of Nathan Eovaldi.

Is it time for the Rangers to pursue a bat? And if so, how?

That was the focus of a CBS Sports think-piece on Wednesday. The premise — the Rangers could trade talent for a bat that could satisfy their need for an outfielder or a designated hitter.

The Rangers do have tradeable pieces, including infielders Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran — both of whom have received inquiries from other teams, reportedly. There’s also a wealth of young pitching on the roster from last year’s starters like Glenn Otto and Dane Dunning to minor-league talent like Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

But if the Rangers went the trade route, who is worth pursuing? CBS had names (for entertainment purposes only).

Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds topped the list, and that’s not far-fetched. He’s reportedly requested a trade from the Pirates. He batted .262 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI. Adding him would give the Rangers five batters that hit at least 25 home runs last season. CBS reports that the Pirates are looking for a top starting pitching prospect.

Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler is on CBS’s list. He batted .227 last year with nine home runs and 43 RBI, but he blasted 36 home runs in 2019. The Rangers and Twins have done business before. The Rangers acquired Mitch Garver from the Twins last offseason.

Detroit’s Austin Meadows played little last year due to injuries. He batted .250 when he played. But he’s hit 27 or more home runs twice in his career, both with Tampa Bay.

St. Louis’ Tyler O’Neill has two years of control if the Cardinals want to turn him loose to a team like the Rangers. He batted .228 last season with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. But he hit 34 home runs in 2021.

Finally, CBS listed Sam Frelick, who hasn’t played an Major League game yet. CBS listed the highly-ranked Brewers prospect because there isn’t a pathway to a position in Milwaukee, which is the problem that Smith and Duran have in Texas. He batted .331 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI at three difference levels of the Brewers’ system.

